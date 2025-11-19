Crochet hairstyles have always been in vogue, but they are the new trends taking over social media at the moment. On TikTok , every fashion and beauty creator seems to be teaching you how to install curly crochet hair yourself or how to maintain it. The hype is worth it. Crochet hairstyles are protective styles that don’t take forever to install, are affordable, are easy to maintain, and are super stylish. They let you switch up your look without damaging your natural hair. From curly textures to faux locs, there’s a whole world of crochet hairstyles to explore in 2025 , and we’re breaking down the best ones to try.

What Are Crochet Hairstyles?

Crochet hairstyles (also called crochet braids) are created using a crochet hook to loop extensions through your natural hair. First, your hair is cornrowed or braided flat, then the extensions are added using the crochet tool.

Why they’re amazing and trending in 2025:

Crochet hairstyles are having a major moment this year, and here’s why: They give your hair a break from daily styling



You can choose from tons of textures (curly, wavy, or straight) and lengths



They look super natural



They’re budget-friendly and lightweight

Super versatile – Curls, waves, twists, braids, locs… You name it! You can choose your desired length as well.

They are gentle on natural hair – No tension, and no breakage. So if you love flexibility without the salon stress, crochet styles are a win.

Popular Crochet Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Look

1. Crochet Box Braids

Box braids will forever be a classic, and crochet makes them lighter and faster to install. You can wear them in ponytails, buns, or half-up styles, or let them flow naturally. If you want a simple, long-lasting braid hairstyle without sitting for hours, this is the best crochet hairstyle for you. All you need to do is make a cornrow base and attach your pre-braided hair using a crochet hook. A YouTube creator made a tutorial on how to make a crochet box braid using 2 packs of Outre X-pression hair .

2. Bohemian Box Braids

This style takes classic box braids to a new level. Using lightweight, pre-braided hair with wavy or curly ends creates a bohemian aesthetic. It's perfect for those who love the look of braids but want a more modern and less heavy feel. This look can also be achieved without the boho braids installation. Stylists typically braid the hair using synthetic extensions, such as Kanekalon, and then crochet wavy or curly hair, like passion twists, into the braids.

3. Curly Crochet Hair

Curly (feather) crochet hair is a superstar in the crochet world. If you are a TikTok addict like me, you know that’s what the IT babes and creators are doing now. If you love volume and big hair moments, this is your go-to. From tight coils to loose waves, they give a romantic vibe. They are lightweight, can be installed at home yourself, and while they frizz a lot, they can be maintained easily.

4. Crochet Passion Twists

Soft, romantic, and full of personality, passion twists give that carefree boho vibe. If you love a playful, lightweight style that can be installed yourself, this is it. You will need about 4 to 8 packs of passion twist hair for a full head. The exact amount depends on the hair's length, thickness, and brand. Plan on 4-5 packs for longer hair (24 inches+) and 6-8 packs to ensure a full look for most shorter or medium styles.

5. Straight Crochet Hair

This hair is silky, smooth, and without a wave or curl pattern. It can range from bone-straight to having a slight body wave. If you want a sleek, sophisticated wig look-alike, this is the best option for you. The short crochet bob is office-friendly and stylish. If you purchase human hair straight crochet, you can use flat irons and curling wands to create custom waves or curls. It’s Easy to detangle and maintain, less prone to frizz than textured hair, and offers a sleek, polished look.

6. Ponytail Crochet Hair

This isn't a texture but a unique style of pre-made crochet hair. It comes attached to a drawstring or elastic loop, designed to be instantly installed as a ponytail or bun. You can easily style it as a high ponytail, low bun, or a chic half-up, half-down in under a minute.

7. Crochet Faux Locs

As opposed to locs that require long-term commitment, crochet faux locs come pre-made and ready to install on your cornrows or natural braids. They give you the artsy, stunning, spiritual, wisdom-evoking look of locs without the years-long commitment. Crochet faux locs, whether in bohemian or goddess style, are installed in hours. They allow you to experiment with colour and accessories while keeping your natural hair safely tucked away.

How to Make Your Crochet Hairstyles Last Longer

Proper care extends the life of your style and protects your hair underneath.

Step 1: Washing & Conditioning Crochet Hair

Focus on the Scalp: Mix a diluted shampoo with water in an applicator bottle. Apply it directly to your scalp and gently massage with the pads of your fingers. Avoid rough scrubbing, which can cause frizz. Rinse Thoroughly: Tilt your head back and let the water run down your scalp and through the extensions. Condition Carefully: Apply a lightweight, liquid-based conditioner mainly to your scalp and the length of your hair that you can reach. Rinse thoroughly to prevent residue.

Step 2: Moisturising Your Scalp & Natural Hair

Use Lightweight Products: Opt for a water-based leave-in conditioner in a spray bottle. Part the hair and spritz directly onto your scalp and cornrows.



Seal with Oil: Follow up with a light oil (like jojoba or argan) on your scalp to seal in moisture.



Avoid Heavy Creams: These can cause gummy buildup on both your scalp and the extensions.

Step 3: Nighttime Routine

This is the most important step for preventing tangles and frizz. Always wrap your hair in a silk or satin bonnet or use a silk pillowcase. For longer styles, you can loosely pineapple the hair on top of your head before bonneting.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are crochet braids heavy?

It depends on the hair used. Synthetic crochet hair is often very lightweight. Human hair blends or very thick, dense styles can have more weight.

2. Can I wash my crochet braids?

Yes, you can and should wash your scalp! Use a diluted, gentle shampoo and focus on massaging your scalp. Avoid aggressive scrubbing of the extensions themselves to prevent frizz, and always rinse thoroughly.

3. Do crochet braids damage your hair?

When installed, maintained, and taken down correctly, crochet braids are a very safe protective style. Damage only occurs if the cornrows are too tight (causing tension), if the style is left in for too long, or if your natural hair is neglected underneath.

4. How long does a crochet hairstyle last?

With proper installation and careful maintenance, a crochet hairstyle typically lasts between 4 to 8 weeks.

5. Can a crochet hairstyle be undone or reused?

Yes, a crochet hairstyle can be undone, but it is rarely reusable.

6. What Are the Best Crochet Hair Extensions to Buy in Nigeria

