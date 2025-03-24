Braids, wigs and weaves are great; they save us from daily styling stress, protect our natural hair, and let us switch up our look whenever we want. One week you're rocking knotless braids, the next you're giving Beyoncé vibes with a 22-inch wig. And we love that for you!

But as much as protective styles can be a blessing, sometimes your hair and scalp are quietly screaming, “Sis, I need a break!”

Just because your hair is tucked away doesn’t mean it’s healthy. In fact, too much tension, glue, or neglect can cause breakage, hair thinning, and even bald spots. Taking a break doesn’t mean you can’t ever wear them again. It just means your natural hair deserves some fresh air, moisture, and gentle love.

So how do you know when it’s time to give your hair a breather? Here are five clear signs your hair is begging for a timeout.

1. Your edges are disappearing

Let’s start with the most obvious red flag, your edges. If your baby hairs have gone missing or are thinning out, it’s time to pause the braids and wigs.

Tight styles like cornrows or sew-ins can pull on the fragile hairline, causing alopecia (that’s just a fancy word for hair loss caused by pulling). Once those edges are gone, they can be really hard to grow back.

Let your edges breathe. Massage them with natural oils like castor oil or rosemary oil, and avoid tight styles or heavy frontals that drag your hairline backward.

2. Your scalp is always itchy or sore

A little itchiness is normal when you first get a style, but if your scalp constantly feels sore, inflamed or like it’s on fire, that’s a problem.

This could mean your hair was braided too tightly or that your scalp is reacting to glue, synthetic hair, or even product buildup. Ignoring this can cause scalp damage or even sores. What to do instead: Take the style out. Wash and condition your hair with a soothing shampoo. Give your scalp some love. Try to avoid glue, too-tight styles, or skipping wash days between installs.

3. You haven’t seen your real hair in months If you can’t remember the last time you washed, moisturised, or detangled your natural hair, then yes, it’s time for a break. Protective styles only work when your real hair underneath is being cared for. Hiding your hair for months without proper care is like putting a plant in a box and hoping it thrives. It won’t.

Take your hair out. Wash it, deep condition it, and wear it out for a few weeks. Even a simple bun or twist-out gives your strands a chance to breathe. 4. Your hair is thinning or breaking easily If your hair looks thinner than usual or starts snapping when you comb or touch it, that’s a big warning sign.

Too much tension, lack of moisture, or rough handling when installing and removing weaves or braids can weaken your strands. How do you salvage the situation?

Trim any damaged ends. Go for low-manipulation styles for a while. Keep your hair moisturised and gentle. This isn’t the time for another 6-hour salon session.

5. You’re just over it, and that’s okay

Sometimes, your scalp is fine, your edges are hanging in there, but you are just tired. Tired of glue. Tired of itchy wigs. Tired of sitting in the salon chair for hours.

That’s reason enough to take a break. Hair should be fun, not stressful. You could try something simple instead. Rock your fro, wear a puff, or even go lowcut and bold if that’s your vibe. Rediscover your real hair and how good it feels to just be free for a while.