When it comes to beauty, confidence is key, and a good hairstyle or wig ties it all in.

While women often choose hairstyles to express themselves, feel stylish, or try something new, there’s no denying that certain looks tend to catch men’s attention. Some hairstyles just simply stand out, and we wonder what it is about certain hairstyles that men can’t seem to resist. Here are the top hairstyles that men love on women from a man's perspective.

Top Hairstyles Men Love on Women

1. Braids

This hairstyle is timeless. Whether it’s box braids, cornrows, or knotless styles, men are often drawn to the neatness, effort, and cultural richness of braided hairstyles. They admire how braids can be both functional and stunning, and how they highlight a woman’s features without trying too hard. Braids seem to say, "I’m confident, classic, and low-maintenance, but I still slay.”

2. The Bob Wig / Bob with a Side Swoop

A bob wig or a bob with a side swoop is sleek, flirty, and effortlessly elegant. It frames the face beautifully, adds volume, and gives off a polished vibe. Men find this style attractive because it shows a mix of femininity and sophistication, like you’re ready for a dinner date or a business meeting, and still look good in both. A bob wig says, “I’m stylish, put-together, and know how to turn heads.”

3. Slick Back Bun

The slick back bun is simple but powerful. It highlights the cheekbones, jawline, and neck, areas men naturally find attractive. Plus, it gives a clean, fresh look that screams maturity, discipline, and quiet confidence. Whether it's packed at the top of your head or the back, the hairstyle says, “I’m in control, elegant, and effortlessly attractive.”

4. Bald Head

There’s something undeniably bold about a woman who rocks a bald head. It’s raw, fearless, and commands attention. Men are often drawn to the confidence it takes to go bald, and it shows self-love and zero dependence on trends or validation. A bald hairstyle says, “I’m fearless, confident, and unapologetically me.” The bald head is so low maintenance, and when you get tired of the look, you can always regrow your hair .

5. Locs

Locs have depth, history, and natural beauty. Not all men love locs, it's actually an acquired taste. The men who love this hairstyle often love it because of how natural it is. Locs seem low-maintenance, but they are not. Nonetheless, locs are stunning, and they show a connection to culture and identity. They also exude patience and care, since growing locs takes time, intention, and commitment. Loc says, “I’m rooted, natural, and proud of where I come from.”

6. Pixie Cut

The pixie cut is playful and daring. It’s a short hairstyle that shows off facial features like the eyes, lips, and bone structure. It gives a woman a youthful, spontaneous look. Men find it attractive because it’s not your average style, and women who rock it usually exude boldness and creativity. Pixie cut says, “I’m confident in my skin and I don’t follow the crowd.”

7. The Afro

The afro is big, bold, and beautiful, just like the personality it often represents. Like Locs, not all men would love the afro. But men who are drawn to natural looks love women with this hairstyle because it shows self-acceptance and pride in heritage. Afro is not an easy hair to maintain, especially in the hot weather, but it’s eye-catching, soft, and a celebration of black beauty in its purest form. The afro says, “I embrace my roots and wear my natural crown proudly.”

While men may be drawn to certain hairstyles, what they truly love is the confidence behind the look. So rock whatever makes you feel powerful, the admiration will follow. Because at the end of the day, it's not just about hair, it's about how you carry it.