5 DIY natural oils to grow your hair fast

Between the sun, dust, relaxers, tight braids, and not-so-great hair products, our hair goes through a lot. And with salon visits getting more expensive every day, many of us are turning to nature and homemade remedies to care for our hair.

These natural oils help your hair grow faster, stronger, and healthier, without breaking the bank. They’re easy to find, easy to use, and yes, you can DIY them right from your kitchen.

Here are 5 tried-and-true natural oils for your natural or relaxed hair.

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is packed with nutrients that your hair absolutely loves. Especially if it’s dry, brittle, or breaking. Coconut oil penetrates the hair shaft better than most oils, meaning it doesn’t just sit on top of your hair but actually sinks in and moisturises from the inside out.

Coconut oil: Prevents breakage

Reduces protein loss

Keeps your scalp moisturised and free of dandruff

How to DIY it:

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can make your own coconut oil by blending and squeezing fresh coconut, then boiling the coconut milk until the oil separates. But if you’re not about that life, you can buy pure coconut oil at the market. Just make sure it’s cold-pressed and not mixed with chemicals.

How to use it:

Massage it into your scalp 2–3 times a week, or use it as a pre-shampoo treatment (also called a “pre-poo”) to prevent dryness.

2. Castor oil

If you’ve been dealing with thinning edges or a receding hairline, castor oil is your best friend. Specifically, black castor oil is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, which help nourish hair follicles and promote faster growth.

It stimulates blood flow to the scalp, strengthens roots and thickens thin hair.

DIY tip:

Pure castor oil is very thick, so it’s best to mix it with a lighter oil like coconut or olive oil to make it easier to apply and wash out.

How to use it:

Apply a little to your scalp and edges every night or every other night. Use your fingertips to massage it in, as this helps with circulation and encourages new hair to grow.

3. Onion oil

Okay, hear me out. Onion oil might not smell like roses, but it does wonders for hair growth. Onions are rich in sulfur, which is one of the main building blocks of hair. Sulfur improves blood circulation and promotes collagen production, which helps grow strong, healthy strands.

Onion oil reduces hair fall, stimulates dormant follicles and fights scalp infections.

How to DIY it:

Blend a couple of onions, squeeze out the juice, and mix it with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil. Let it sit for a few hours, then apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour, then rinse.

Use once or twice a week. Be consistent, and you’ll start to see results in a few weeks.

4. Peppermint oil

This essential oil is known for its cooling, tingling effect, which isn’t just a fun sensation. That “tingle” means it’s waking up your hair follicles and increasing blood flow to your scalp, which helps your hair grow faster.

How to use it:

Because it’s an essential oil, don’t apply it directly to your scalp. Mix 3–5 drops with a tablespoon of carrier oil like jojoba, castor, or olive oil. Massage it into your scalp and leave it on for 15–30 minutes before washing your hair.

Warning: Peppermint oil is very strong, so don’t overdo it. Just a few drops will do.

5. Olive oil

You probably already have olive oil in your kitchen for cooking. Olive oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids that help strengthen the hair and reduce breakage. It moisturises dry hair, softens strands and prevents split ends.

DIY tip:

Warm the olive oil slightly and apply it to your scalp and hair. You can also add a few drops of essential oil, like lavender or rosemary, for a nice smell and extra benefits.

How to use it:

Use it as a deep conditioning treatment once a week. Cover your hair with a shower cap and let it sit for 30 minutes to an hour before rinsing.