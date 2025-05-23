Real Stories: I made ₦10 million in 3 months selling fake iPhones in Computer Village

Let me tell you something I haven’t told even my closest friends. A few months ago, I made over ₦15 million. No cap. Not from yahoo or forex. I made it selling fake iPhones in Computer Village. Before you judge me, hear my story. I’ve always been a hustler. I finished school years ago and couldn’t find a stable job. I tried POS, worked in a betting shop, and even sold second-hand clothes in Yaba market. But still, I was barely surviving. Then one day, a guy I knew from my street, Emma, pulled me aside and told me about this new “update” that could help me make a lot of money in a short time.

“Guy, this your suffer don too much. Follow me go Computer Village tomorrow. I go show you road."

That’s how I entered the Computer Village hustle. Computer Village was buzzing as usual. Hundreds of people buying, selling, bargaining. Emma pulled me into a small shop at the back of one complex. Inside, stacks of iPhones filled glass display cases. Emma was already deep in the business. He didn’t sell original phones. His own was fake or refurbished China-made phones that look exactly like iPhones. He had suppliers in Alaba and connections in China. He told me straight up: “Na packaging dey sell.”

He showed me how to spot a gullible customer, “demo” the phone without letting them spend too much time with it, and how to mix up real iPhone parts with fake casings. He’d also buy dead or stolen iPhones for cheap. Some from pickpockets, others from frustrated owners who thought their broken phones were worthless. Then, he’d replace the exterior with new casings and screens, use special software to reset the phone and make it look brand new, and then install fake iOS animations so when you turned it on, it showed the Apple logo and setup screen.

The profits started coming in. We bought these fake or stolen phones for about ₦40,000–₦50,000 and sold them for ₦180,000–₦250,000, and even more! Some customers even begged us to sell to them. In the first week, I sold six. The second week, I sold fifteen. Business was booming. December period came, and I couldn’t keep up with the demand. Everybody wanted to upgrade their phones before Detty December. By the end of January, I checked my account and I had made a little over ₦15 million in pure profit. I couldn’t believe it. I went home and cried, because for the first time in my life, I had serious money. I bought my mum a freezer. I sent my younger sister money for her school fees. I even changed my wardrobe and moved to a better apartment. But deep down, I knew what I was doing wasn’t right. Every time a customer came back to complain, we’d lie and say it’s software. Or we’d give excuses.

“You drop am, abi? See, the warranty doesn’t cover damage." “Na wetin you install spoil am.” "Wait, let me call my supplier… oh, his line is not reachable."