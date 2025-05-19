9 Appliances That Consume Most Electricity in Nigerian Homes

Electricity costs are a big deal in many Nigerian homes, especially those relying on prepaid meters , where every kilowatt counts. Some appliances quietly consume more power than others, driving up your electricity bills faster than you might expect. Knowing the main culprits can help you take control of your energy usage and cut unnecessary costs. This article highlights the appliances in your homes that consume the most electricity, based on insights from Renewable Energy World. You also get practical tips and energy-saving product recommendations to help you save more on electricity costs in the long run.

1. Heaters

Depending on their type and size, heaters consume a significant portion of home electricity, accounting for 31.3% of total energy usage according to Renewable Energy World . This high energy consumption significantly increases your electricity bill. To use heaters efficiently and reduce electricity costs, it is advisable to set them at lower temperatures, use programmable timers, and ensure proper home insulation.

Check out this portable energy-saving Fan Heater on Jumia. It offers quiet operation and is suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. It is affordable, powerful, and easy to use, heating up in just 5 seconds thanks to the latest PTC heating technology. Price: ₦34,506 Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

2. Water Heaters

Water heaters are another home appliance that consumes electricity in Nigerian homes, accounting for up to 13.6% of a household’s energy usage. Their high energy demand comes from the significant power required to heat water for showers, wash dishes, and do the laundry. The electricity consumed depends on the heater's size, efficiency, and the set water temperature. To reduce your electricity bill , consider adopting efficient usage practices, such as turning it off when not in use, setting the water temperature to the required level, and performing routine maintenance.

This EcoSmart ECOS 12 Tankless Electric water heater has proven to be an energy-saving appliance that serves you well, considering how fast it is selling out. Its appeal comes from its endless on-demand hot water supply, 5-year warranty, and the space (90%) and energy (96%) it saves. Price: $259 Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

3. Cooling Appliances

Cooling appliances, like air conditioners and fans, account for up to 10.7% of household energy use. Air conditioners, especially older or less energy-efficient models, consume a substantial amount of power, particularly during hot weather, to maintain a cool and comfortable home environment.

Choosing energy-efficient cooling appliances, like this Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Air Conditioner, can help lower electricity costs. Aside from its energy-saving features, this product also offers effortless cooling, easy maintenance, quiet performance, and convenience. This explains why it is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon. Price: $167.31 Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

4. Refrigerator

Refrigerators account for 4% of total energy consumption and consume more electricity because they work nonstop for food preservation. Overfilling your refrigerator or damaged seals make them work harder, increasing energy consumption. Go for energy-efficient models and properly maintain them to lower their electricity consumption.

Check out this Upstreman 3.2 Cu.Ft Single Door Mini Fridge with Freezer. Another #1 Best Seller on Amazon. For a fridge with energy efficiency, quiet operation, removable shelves, and helpful accessories, it isn’t difficult to see why. Price: $159.99 Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

5. Clothes Dryers

Clothes dryers consume approximately 3.2% of your home's energy due to the high-powered heating elements they need for rapid drying. The amount of electricity they consume varies depending on the type of dryer (electric or gas), load size, and drying duration. To lower their energy consumption, go for energy-efficient models or air-dry your clothes.

One energy-efficient clothes dryer to check out is the SnowBird 7KG 1000W Electric Clothes Dryer for its energy-saving feature. Aside from 91% cost saving, as specified on the product page, this clothes dryer is portable, doesn’t require assembly, and has a 15kg capacity. Price: ₦80,000 Where to Buy: Shop Ednet Stores

6. Lighting

Although lighting typically consumes less electricity than heating or cooling appliances, it still accounts for 2.8% of a home’s total electricity consumption, particularly with inefficient incandescent bulbs. To reduce electricity consumption from lighting, switch to energy-efficient LED or CFL bulbs, use timers or motion sensors, and stop leaving lights on unnecessarily.

Check out these 10 Pieces Of 5-watt LED Energy-Saving White Light Bulbs from AKT , selling for ₦12,000.

7. Home Entertainment Equipment

Home entertainment systems, including large TVs, gaming consoles, and home theatres, account for 2.8% of household electricity consumption. Using high-end models and using these appliances frequently also increases this consumption.

To lower energy usage, use energy-saving features, power off devices when not in use, and choose energy-efficient options like this POLYSTAR 43” SMART Ultra HD 4K TV with safety glass and energy-saving features. Enabled by the VIDAA software, this TV’s thick double-glass screen protects while also allowing you to enjoy full smart features. Price: ₦325,000 Where to Buy: Shop Polystar

8. Cooking Appliances

Hot plates, electric ovens, air fryers , stovetops, and microwaves are one of the highest electricity consumers in Nigerian kitchens, accounting for 1.3% of total home energy usage. Although microwaves are faster, frequent use still ends up increasing your energy consumption. To lower energy usage, maximise appliance efficiency by cooking multiple items together, using lids on pots for faster cooking, and operating dishwashers only when fully loaded.

Also, energy-saving products like this Salter Digital Air Fryer selling for ₦62,000 are no-brainers. Aside from its user-friendliness and compact nature, its 7 cooking functions, touch sensitive display and timer combine to save you 67% off energy bills.

9. Computer

Desktop computers, particularly those used for gaming or demanding tasks like video editing, can consume significant electricity due to powerful processors, large monitors, and numerous peripherals. They account for 1.1% of home energy consumption.

One proven way to reduce electricity consumption for computers is by enabling energy-saving features, turning them off when not in use, or choosing more energy-efficient models like this HP 24" All-in-One Desktop. This product saves on electricity consumption while delivering a stunning display, reliable Operating System (OS), powerful processor, and much more.

Price: $370 Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

In Closing