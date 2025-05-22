10 best used cars under ₦5 million in Nigeria (2025)

Can ₦5 million buy you a good used car in today’s economy?

With the naira's fluctuating value and rising vehicle import costs, the cars you would have gotten for ₦5 million are now more expensive. However, there are still a few solid options that are worth your hard-earned money.

Even with ₦2 million or ₦3 million, you can still find a decent car. But if you’ve got ₦5 million to spend, these are the top contenders in 2025.

1. Toyota Avalon (2007)

The Toyota Avalon is a premium comfort car. It has a luxurious feel and a smooth drive. The interior is spacious, and it's perfect for long trips or traffic. However, the V6 engine may require attention, so you might need to maintain it frequently. Its Interior also ages faster than expected. Pro Tip: Watch video reviews before buying to understand common issues and performance.

2. Honda Accord “Evil Spirit” (2008–2010)

The car is nicknamed “Evil Spirit” because of its aggressive headlights. This model of the Accord is a favourite for young professionals who want something sleek and fast. It is loaded with tech features, and it has a sporty design. You should, however, watch out for a flashing “D” light, which may signal transmission problems. VCM or VSA lights could also indicate serious issues. Have a trusted mechanic do a full scan before buying. The tyres on this particular 2008 Accord model do not suddenly pop out on the road, so it makes sense for the price.

ALSO READ: 10 things you must always have in your car as a Nigerian

3. Toyota Matrix (2003–2006)

This Matrix is great for daily hustle or small business runs. It is dependable and fuel-efficient. It has fold-flat rear seats that give ample cargo space, and it's ideal for harsh roads and heavy use. If you drive on bad roads, the base model is a better choice. This car is also perfect for ladies who want to get their 1st car and want something stylish.

4. Toyota Yaris (2002)

This car is popular among taxi drivers. The Yaris is compact and cheap to run, and perfect for the city. It has an excellent fuel economy, is easy to manoeuvre in tight Lagos traffic and has a durable 1.3L VVTi engine. However, the car is not ideal for large families, and it has a small trunk space.

5. Corrolla (2003 - 2004)

The 2003 Toyota Corolla remains a popular choice in Nigeria's used car market, and it's known for its reliability and fuel efficiency. While the 2003 Corolla is generally reliable, be aware of potential problems like excessive oil consumption, especially the models with the 1ZZ-FE engine. Also, beware of suspension wear. For prospective buyers, test drive and pay attention to the engine performance and have a trusted mechanic inspect the vehicle for hidden issues.

6. Lexus ES300

Think of this car as a luxury Camry with smoother styling and more creature comforts. It has features like heated/cooled seats, auto-tilt steering. It is a premium car. Many models of this car come from Canada, so check the undercarriage for rust.

7. Hyundai Sonata (2006)

This car is stronger than it looks. It is reliable and affordable, and has a decent cabin space and fuel economy. Watch out for its door handles, they are prone to breaking. Also, its resale value isn’t as strong as Toyota or Honda, but it's a good car for someone who is just starting their career.

8. Toyota Highlander (2002)

If you are looking for a high-riding SUV under ₦5 million, the Highlander is still a solid option. Its high ground clearance is perfect for Nigerian roads and is roomy and reliable. The car is available in 4-cylinder and V6, but avoid the hybrid as its battery costs are high. The Nigerian-used versions can be rough around the edges, so inspect thoroughly.

9. Volvo XC90 (2006–2007)

Volvo’s reputation for safety is unmatched, and the XC90 brings that into SUV form. It has excellent crash protection, solid build quality and surprisingly affordable parts in Nigeria. However, watch out for overheating issues due to radiator blockage. Ensure engine and cooling systems are in good shape before you buy. This car would be perfect for a civil servant that is married.

10. Ford Edge (2007–2008)

This is for drivers who want a bold, eye-catching SUV. The Ford Edge combines power, comfort, and street presence. It has a strong road presence, and its 3.5L V6 engine offers robust performance. The interior is a spacious interior with solid infotainment for its time. Watch out for gearbox issues, and try to maintain it properly because its spare parts can be pricey. Buy this car if you want to do big boy, but don't tell them the real price.