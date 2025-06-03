The First NYSC Orientation Camp in Nigeria: Where it all began

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a one-year mandatory program for Nigerian graduates.

It combines paramilitary training with national service, aiming to promote unity, peace, and cultural understanding across the country. The scheme has evolved over the decades, with its orientation camps becoming pivotal in preparing Nigerian graduates for a year of national service. But how did it all begin?

What Is NYSC?

The NYSC is a mandatory one-year program for Nigerian graduates, initiated by the federal government under General Yakubu Gowon's military regime. The scheme was established on May 22, 1973, through Decree No. 24, with the primary aim of reconstructing, reconciling, and rebuilding the nation after the Nigerian Civil War.

By deploying young graduates to states other than their own, the program seeks to promote national unity, encourage cultural integration, and instil a sense of patriotism among the youth.

The early years after Nigeria’s independence from Britain were marked by civil unrest and ethnic divisions, culminating in the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970). In response, the federal government introduced the NYSC scheme as part of a broader strategy known as the 3Rs – Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Reconciliation – to heal the nation and prevent future conflict.

Decree No. 24 of 1973, which established the NYSC, outlines its key objectives: Foster national unity

Promote cultural integration

Encourage self-reliance and service to the nation

Since then, the scheme has deployed millions of Nigerian youths across state lines, encouraging them to live, work, and serve in regions different from their place of origin or residence.

How NYSC Works

At the start of the program, corps members are sent to a three-week orientation camp, where they receive military-style training, participate in leadership and skills workshops , and engage in physical drills and team-building activities. The camps are designed to instil discipline and prepare corps members for their assignments.

After camp, corps members are posted to their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) , such as schools, hospitals, government agencies, or private companies, where they serve for the remaining 10 months. At the end of the service year, corps members receive a Certificate of National Service, which is often required for government and private sector employment in Nigeria.

The First NYSC Camp in Nigeria

While many may assume the program started in the north, the first-ever NYSC orientation camp was actually located in Enugu State. The NYSC Enugu camp, formerly used as a military site during the Nigerian Civil War (it was known as the Ojukwu camp), was chosen due to its historical significance and existing infrastructure. The first batch of corps members was officially discharged at a special ceremony held in Zaria on June 30, 1974.

How Many NYSC Camps Are in Nigeria Today?

As of 2024, there are 37 official NYSC orientation camps in Nigeria, one in each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). These camps are operated and maintained by the federal government, and each batch of corps members is deployed simultaneously across the nation. The expansion from one historic site in Enugu to 37 active camps is a reflection of how integral NYSC has become to Nigeria’s youth development strategy.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) began as a bold initiative to heal a divided nation and foster peace, unity, and national development. Over five decades later, it still stands as a symbol of national integration. However, the scheme has faced growing criticism in recent years , with many questioning its relevance and safety.