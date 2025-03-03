Is it Illegal to wear camouflage in Nigeria?

Wearing camouflage clothing in Nigeria might seem like a fashion choice, but it is actually illegal for civilians.

According to Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, the misuse of military camouflage has been exploited by criminals, including terrorists and insurgents. He recently reiterated this ban, emphasizing that only personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force are legally allowed to wear military camouflage.

According to him, some individuals disguise themselves in camouflage to commit crimes, creating security threats for the general public. To curb these security risks, the Nigerian government strictly prohibits unauthorised individuals from wearing military-style camouflage.

What Does the Law Say?

Under Section 110(1) of the Nigerian Criminal Code, it is unlawful for any civilian to wear military uniforms or any outfit resembling them unless permitted by the President or a State Governor. The law also allows for two exceptions:

If worn with the permission of the President or Governor.

If worn for a stage play or in any legitimate public entertainment.

However, such a person (civilian) must not bring any contempt to the apparel. Contempt as in, wearing the uniform to commit any unlawful acts eg, rape, stealing, murder, affray, obtaining of goods by false pretenses etc. In other words, a person who is authorised to wear the uniform of the armed or police forces must not commit any offence while still being on the uniform.

Additionally, Section 79 of the Lagos State Criminal Law (2011) reinforces this ban, prescribing a penalty of two years imprisonment with no option of a fine for offenders. Further, Section 251 of the Criminal Code states that any civilian wearing a military uniform in a way that disrespects or brings contempt to it can be punished with three months imprisonment or a fine of forty naira. While this fine seems outdated, courts have discretion in determining appropriate penalties.

If a civilian is caught wearing camouflage without authorisation, they can be arrested and prosecuted. However, while law enforcement has the right to charge offenders, they do not have legal grounds to physically assault them.

Other Countries That Ban Camouflage

Nigeria is not the only country that restricts civilians from wearing camouflage. Other nations with similar bans include:

Ghana

Jamaica

Antigua and Barbuda

Trinidad and Tobago

Uganda

Saudi Arabia

Zambia

Zimbabwe