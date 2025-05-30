Biafra Day 2025: Reflecting on history, embracing unity

On May 30, 1967, Colonel Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu declared the independence of the Republic of Biafra, marking the beginning of a tumultuous chapter in Nigeria's history—the Nigerian Civil War.

This conflict, lasting until January 15, 1970, resulted in significant loss of life and left enduring scars on the nation's psyche.

The war was precipitated by a series of events, including ethnic tensions, political instability, and economic disparities.

The Eastern Region's secession was met with military resistance from the Nigerian federal government, leading to a brutal conflict characterised by widespread famine and civilian suffering.

Estimates suggest that between 500,000 and 2 million Biafran civilians died, primarily from starvation due to blockades imposed during the war.

Internationally, the war drew attention to humanitarian crises, with images of malnourished children prompting global outrage and leading to significant humanitarian aid efforts, such as the Biafran airlift.

These events also spurred the formation of organisations like Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), highlighting the war's global impact.

Today, Biafra Day serves as a solemn reminder of the conflict and its consequences. Commemorated annually on May 30, it honours those who lost their lives and reflects on the lessons learned.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) emphasise that Biafra Day is distinct from Igbo Day, underscoring its significance beyond ethnic lines.

In recent years, the day has been marked by various activities, including sit-at-home orders, memorial services, and public discussions, aimed at fostering reflection and dialogue about Nigeria's unity and diversity.