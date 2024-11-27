The only countries in the world that have never ever been at war

Wars driven by religious, political, territorial, or ethnic conflicts—leading to civil wars and even two world wars—have been a persistent global issue throughout history.

At any point in time, two or more countries are engaged in war.

However, there are a few countries that have managed to remain free from war:

Countries that have never experienced war

San Marino

One of the world's oldest, smallest and most peaceful countries is San Marino. It was established in the fourth century.

San Marino covers 61.2 square kilometres and is surrounded by Italy.

This country is home to barely 40,000 people today.

This country has never experienced war. Even Napoleon recognised its independence, and even the German army left it alone during World War II despite its neutrality.

Vatican City

The Vatican City, a small independent country within Rome controlled by the Catholic Church, has never been at war.

Established in 1929 by the Lateran Treaty, the Vatican City State has remained neutral since then.

The only war-related incident occurred in WWII when bombs accidentally hit the city twice, resulting in one death and another injury.

Iceland

Iceland has never been involved in a full-scale war or invasion, and its constitution does not have a mechanism to declare war.

However, Iceland gained independence from Denmark in 1940 due to Nazi Germany's invasion.

Since then, Iceland has been protected by British, Canadian, and American troops

Vanuatu

Vanuatu, a country of 80 islands in the South Pacific Ocean known for its stunning waters and scenery, has never experienced war, unlike the Solomon Islands, which were involved in World War II battles.

However, the American troops occupied Vanuatu during World War II to prevent the Japanese from taking control of the Pacific Ocean, but they did not actively participate in the world.