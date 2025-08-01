Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has gifted Justin Madugu, the coach of the Super Falcons team, a three-bedroom bungalow and N50 million for leading the women's national football team to victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Governor presented the reward as the coach visited him at the Government House in Yola, Adamawa's capital, a Facebook post shared by the governor’s aide, Pius Iliya, noted.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on behalf of the Government and people of Adamawa State, has gifted Justine Pwanidi Madugu (coach of Nigeria’s Super Falcons) a three-bedroom bungalow and a sum of N50m for leading the team into winning the 2024 Women African Cup of Nation that took place in Morocco this year,” the post read.

Fintiri praised Madugu, who is an Adamawa indigene, for his exceptional contribution to the Falcons’ triumphant campaign at the just-concluded tournament.

Madugu's visit to the Governor comes after the team's ceremonial return from Morocco and a national reception hosted by President Bola Tinubu.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and the coach of the Super Falcons, Justine Madugu.

The President treated the squad to a state banquet where he announced a reward of $100,000 for each player, while Madugu and other members of the technical crew got $50,000 cash rewards.

Tinubu also bestowed national honours on the players and technical crew, and gifted them residential apartments in Abuja in recognition of their achievement.

While presenting the team with their rewards, the President praised their resilience, courage, and determination, describing the victory as “historic” and “inspirational.”

The Super Falcons dramatically clinched the trophy, after fighting from two goals down to defeat hosts, Morocco, 3-2 in the final last Saturday.