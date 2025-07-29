Tinubu honours Super Falcons with ₦150m, houses, national awards after WAFCON victory

President Bola Tinubu has rewarded members of the Super Falcons with ₦150 million, three-bedroom apartments each, and national honours following their victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The President hosted the players and the technical crew at the State House on Monday, days after the Falcons defeated hosts Morocco 3-2 in a dramatic final to clinch Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title.

While presenting the team with their rewards, Tinubu praised their resilience, courage, and determination, describing the victory as “historic” and “inspirational.”

“On behalf of the grateful nation, I hereby confer on the players and the 11-man technical team the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON),” the President said.

“I hereby allocate a three-bedroom apartment to each of the players and technical crew. In addition, there’s a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 (₦150 million) to the 24 players and $50,000 (₦75 million) to the technical team member.”

The announcement was met with cheers and dancing, as members of the team jumped around the Villa, chanting, “Na our papa be this o.”

'I didn't watch final because of High B.P' - Tinubu

Tinubu also admitted he didn’t watch the final live due to nerves.

“I didn't want to watch the match. I said I didn't want to develop high blood pressure,” he joked.

Nigeria’s win in Rabat was a thrilling comeback, with goals from Uchenna Kanu, Asisat Oshoala and Jennifer Echegini sealing the victory after going two goals behind.