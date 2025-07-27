WAFCON: My regards to Rasheedat - Tinubu praises Falcons in video call with players

President Bola Tinubu has showered praise on the players and officials of the Super Falcons following their heroic exploits in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to clinch a historic tenth title.

The Nigerian senior women's football team achieved a record-extending feat in Rabat on Saturday, July 26, 2025, staging an extraordinary comeback from a two-goal deficit in the first half to defeat the hosts, Morocco, 3-2.

Speaking with the squad via a video call after the victory, President Tinubu congratulated the players, coaches, and the team's management for making the country proud.

He noted that the team's achievement lifted the nation's spirits, as Nigerians are grateful and proud of their exploits, pledging that they will be celebrated upon their return to the country.

Tinubu also sent special regards to the captain of the team and Atletico Madrid forward, Rasheedat Ajibade, and saluted the courage of Esther Okoronkwo for stepping up at a crucial moment to convert the penalty that sparked the comeback win, describing the act as courageous.

"I'm very proud of you. The entire nation is proud of you. You lifted our spirits, and we’re proud of you in general, and we are all very happy. You will be celebrated, and I congratulate all the coaches and the management of the team, including the ministers and the officials.

"And my very best regards to Rashidat. Very good. And I watched the penalty kick, that's a very courageous exercise, God bless you," the president said.

Tinubu also noted that winning the prestigious African title for a record tenth time is no mean feat, encouraging the players to savor the victory and ensure they stay injury-free.

"To set the record of 10th victory isn't a very small thing for the country and the continent as a whole. Very proud of you. Safe journey home, enjoy yourselves, avoid injuries, God bless you," he added.

Ahead of the game, the President had sent a delegation to Rabat to convey the government's and the people of Nigeria's full support and to cheer the team to victory.

The delegation comprises the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, among others.

The Super Falcons made an incredible comeback after falling behind by two goals in the first half, where they were rattled by Morocco's ferocious pressing and quick passing game.

However, the team turned on the style in the second half, completely turning the game around, starting with a penalty coolly converted by AFC Toronto forward Okoronkwo.