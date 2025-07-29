₦150M: Presidency reacts as Nigerians condemn Tinubu’s ‘lavish gift’ to Super Falcons

The presidency has responded to growing public criticism over the cash and housing rewards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave to the Super Falcons for winning the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

President Tinubu hosted the triumphant team and their technical crew at the State House on Monday, days after their dramatic 3-2 comeback win against hosts Morocco, securing Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title.

As earlier reported by Pulse, the players received $100,000 (approximately ₦150 million), while members of the technical crew got $50,000. In addition, all 24 players and 11 technical team members were conferred with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) and will receive a three-bedroom apartment under the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme.

While many Nigerians applauded the team’s achievement, the size of the presidential rewards sparked criticism online, with some citizens calling it excessive amid the country’s ongoing economic hardship.

One of the most vocal critics was African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore. In a post on X, Sowore said:

“Life is brutally unfair to Nigeria Police Force officers! Super Falcons won WAFCON, trained for one year, played for one month, were rewarded with $100,000 (₦150 million) each and houses!

Police officers protected them for decades, worked 35 years, retired with $1,500 (₦2 million as gratuity), no houses, no medicals, and a little pension!”

Responding to the backlash, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, defended Tinubu’s gesture, comparing it with rewards given in other sectors.

“When you remember that Multichoice, the organiser of the BBNaija reality show, is offering the winner ₦150 million grand prize, you wonder why some Nigerians are unappreciative of President Tinubu’s rewards to the Super Falcons,” Onanuga said in a post on X. “President Tinubu has rewarded excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry, and the undying Nigerian spirit.”