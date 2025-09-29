The 10 Housemates Who Are Carrying BBNaija 10/10 On Their Backs

But amid the chaos, ten housemates have consistently stood out. These are the ones carrying storylines on their backs, giving us romance, gbas gbos, friendship goals, betrayal, and everything in between. Let’s break down the dynamics, arcs, and growth of the housemates so far.

1. Dede

Dede walked in and immediately stamped herself as the season’s IT girl . Remember the infamous “no hug” incident with Kola? That single moment put her on the radar and, ironically, made him more interested in her.

Her “three fishes” arc with Kola, Jason Jae, and Koyin has been pure TV gold. Jason and Dede went from besties to frosty acquaintances after his entanglement with Sultana (the same Sultana who literally peed in Dede’s box).

ADVERTISEMENT

With Koyin, she’s found one of the most genuine friendships of the season; despite constant fights, they always bounce back.

Then there’s Kola. The cuddles, the chemistry, the soft moments. They’ve agreed it ends in the house, but viewers know it’s not that simple.

Dede has mastered balancing romance, friendship, and rivalry while staying firmly in the spotlight.

2. Koyin

I'll be 25 soon - BBNaija housemate Koyin admits he lied about his age

ADVERTISEMENT

Koyin promised to bring vibes, and while he started on shaky ground (remember his crying spree after clashing with Kaybobo?), he’s now one of the house’s certified energy sources. At parties, during tasks, in random banter, Koyin delivers.

He’s often painted as unserious or “nonchalant,” but his friendships tell another story. With Dede, he has a sibling-like bond; with Mensan, a bromance; and with Jason Jae, a surprising party-time duo despite initial friction.

His relationships are where the drama brews, secret kisses with Sultana, playful moments with Bella, and a knack for keeping viewers guessing.

Still, he’s one of the most underrated housemates, often dismissed or called names. But like a silent chess player, Koyin is always two steps ahead, never revealing too much until Ebuka drags it out of him.

3. Kola

ADVERTISEMENT

Kola started with swagger but has spent most of the season in emotional entanglements. His fascination with Dede made headlines early, especially with their house-only “ship.”

However, his oversharing in the diary room and constant need to discuss Dede with other housemates have sometimes backfired, leaving his image somewhat tarnished.

Outside romance, Kola often inserts himself into house dynamics, especially during gossip sessions. He’s the guy everyone wants in their corner, but also the one who stirs side conversations.

Whether he’s losing sleep over Dede and Koyin’s closeness or bouncing around at Saturday night parties, Kola has been at the heart of several storylines.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Sultana

From cleaning up Gigi’s shocking house discovery to going head-to-head with Ivatar, Sultana has been fiery, loud, and unapologetic. Her boldness sometimes rubs people the wrong way, but she’s not afraid of confrontation.

Her “pee-in-the-box” scandal with Dede put her on the map, while her romance with Jason Jae added spice to her arc.

She’s also managed to maintain relevance in nearly every house clash, either directly or through her alliances. Sultana thrives on chaos, and love her or hate her, she keeps viewers watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Koyin, she’s found one of the most genuine friendships of the season; despite constant fights, they always bounce back.

Then there’s Kola. The cuddles, the chemistry, the soft moments. They’ve agreed it ends in the house, but viewers know it’s not that simple.





RELEVANT: BBNaija Season 10: Kaybobo, Mensan, and Sultana secure finale spots

5. Jason Jae

As the first Head of House, Jason Jae came in hot, establishing himself as a strategic player. His initial bond with Dede was pure friendship goals, but that crashed after his romance with Sultana, a messy triangle viewers can’t stop dissecting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason now plays it cool, insisting he has “someone outside,” but his actions in the house tell a different story.

Beyond the ships, Jason brings leadership energy, often inserting himself into tasks and group dynamics. But his relationships remain his biggest storyline, both the alliances he builds and the bridges he burns.

6. Mensan

Mensan has carved out a niche as the peacemaker, or at least the guy who tries. From stepping into explosive fights to mediating group tension, he’s positioned himself as level-headed in a sea of chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, even Mensan isn’t immune to drama. His bread-fight showdown with Kaybobo showed he’s not afraid to stand his ground, even over petty issues.

He’s also deepened friendships with Koyin and others, proving that sometimes being calm doesn’t mean being invisible. Mensan may not be the loudest, but he’s quietly becoming one of the most stable and respected housemates.

7. Isabella

One of the most polarising housemates, Isabella, has been at the centre of some of the season’s biggest debates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether that’s food hoarding accusations or the infamous nipple tape moment with Kayikunmi, she’s constantly challenging Nigeria’s double standards.

From the very first week, Isabella became the most talked-about housemate . She came in as the season’s seductress and leaned right into the role, making headlines when she shared a daring entanglement with Kayikunmi.

That moment, that first-week boldness, put her on everyone’s lips and earned her a loyal fan base that stayed consistent for three weeks straight.

Her relationship with Kayikunmi was anything but smooth. But Isabella didn’t let heartbreak keep her down.

When Kayikunmi left, she pivoted back into the game, linking up with Koyin as her new “fun mate” while also exploring playful moments with others like Mensan and Kaybobo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isabella owns her sexuality and choices, refusing to shrink into respectability politics. That has made her both a target for judgment and a fan favourite for those craving authenticity.

Beyond her entanglements, Isabella has built genuine bonds with housemates like Imisi and Kola, friendships that have helped her weather the storm of not getting along with Dede, Mide, Thelma, and Joanna.

Love her or hate her, Isabella is forcing conversations outside the house, making her one of the most talked-about housemates this season.

7. Imisi

ADVERTISEMENT

If Isabella is fire, Imisi is gasoline . Every week, she gives fans something to talk about. Her theatrics and unfiltered energy make her impossible to ignore.

It all started with her infamous kitchen feud with Rooboy after she insisted on cooking separately from the group, a move that sparked one of the season’s most heated arguments.

Imisi has been fiery from the jump. Her partnership with Isabella during the early food wars set the tone: she’s not here to be quiet. She’s passionate, blunt, and often the first to call out unfairness.

Then came her fight with Faith, a housemate she had once been close to. Their fallout was explosive, with both hurling unforgivable words that resulted in her decision never to reconcile with him.

But instead of shrinking, Imisi leaned into the role of provocateur, embracing her “love to hate her” reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond fights, Imisi has had her softer arcs, her massage moment with Kaybobo raised eyebrows, while her alliances with bold housemates like Isabella make her part of the house’s “no-nonsense” bloc. Imisi is the voice of defiance in the house, and while that earns her enemies, it also keeps her relevant.

Imisi is not all chaos. She’s built a sibling-like bond with Kola, who often looks out for her, and has maintained a solid friendship with Isabella. She’s versatile, able to be the villain, the clown, and the emotional heartbeat of the show all in one.

9. Kaybobo

Kaybobo is the house’s unpredictable firecracker. His epic bread war with Mensan and c lashes with Koyin have made him the heart of some of the season’s wildest arguments. His temper makes him volatile, but it also guarantees airtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Kaybobo has softer shades. His massage for Imisi and moments of vulnerability show he’s not just chaos. He’s the wild card, sometimes hilarious, sometimes messy, always entertaining.

10. Faith

Faith has had a quieter arc compared to others , but when he’s in the mix, he leaves a mark. His altercation with Bright Morgan, where he was assaulted during a cigarette fight, thrust him into the spotlight.

Nigerians love an unapologetic character who says it like it is, and Faith fits the bill perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauded for his brilliance, sharp tongue, and no-nonsense attitude, Faith doesn’t back down from fights. His resilience afterwards won him sympathy both inside and outside the house.