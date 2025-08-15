For Imisi, the Big Brother Naija house is more than just a game. It’s a stage to reveal her true self, no filters, no hiding. “This is my chance to test my limits, build new connections, and prove that I’m more than just a pretty face.”
Here’s all you should know about her
Full Name: Opeyemi Ayanwale Imisioluwa
Stage Name: Imisi
Age: 23
Hometown: Oyo State
Occupation: Fashion designer and actor
Marital status: Single
Number of children: 0
Social media
Instagram: imisiofficial
Facebook: Imisioluwa Ayanwale
Personal Backstory
Imisi thrives on challenges, seeks excitement, and embraces every opportunity to show her depth.
Her hobbies include singing, cooking, dancing, gaming, and cozy movie nights. But beyond the surface, Imisi has hidden talents she keeps close to her chest.
She can read a room with uncanny accuracy, connect with strangers as though they’ve known her forever, and turn even the most awkward situations into moments of pure comedy.
Fresh out of a relationship just a few months ago, Imisi is still healing and learning. She values trust, communication, and deep connection over surface-level vibes.
She isn’t in a rush to find love but remains open to someone who sees her, respects her, and brings peace, not chaos.
Journey in the House: Key moments, relationships, conflicts, and strategies
Imisi has been involved in altercations and budding ships.
At the beginning of August she threatened another housemate with a fork after an argument ensued about kitchen manners.
The fight initially started in the kitchen between Sultana and Imisi before Rooboy also joined Sultana in calling out Imisi over her poor kitchen etiquette.
Imisi also recently stunned fans by confessing that she is in love with not one, but four male housemates; Kaybobo, Rooboy, Jason [Jae], and Victory.
Her strategy, she says, is authenticity, building strong alliances, and positivity.
What People are saying
IMISI no be regular housemate, she be premium Netflix series — 5 genres in 1. Na only IMISI fit design your hair, sew your drip, crack your ribs & still drop hit single in one day
So Imisi can sew cloths too.. wow! She plaits hair as well 10/10.
Imisi is one of the most boring furnitures this season
In all of this I just want to say that zita is the prettiest girl in that house but you guys are not ready for that conversation & some of you guys are colorist, mide and Imisi are pretty girls too.
Hypocrisy no dey smell.E dey una side too since y'all are intimidated by Imisi wey no send una
I still haven't seen any reason why either Koyin, Imisi or Dede will win this show. It's annoying that one of them will eventually win due to the fans. I will say 30% of who should win should be decided by fans and the remaining 70% should be from somewhere else entirely.