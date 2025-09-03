BBNaija 10/10 Top 5: Pere Egbi says what everyone’s been thinking

Big Brother Naija is a game where fan bases are built overnight, reputations rise and fall on social media trends, and a single moment can decide who stays and who goes. With each passing week, the competition grows fiercer, and the stakes higher.

With tempers flaring, friendships breaking, and alliances forming in unpredictable ways, fans have been glued to their screens. But one person who isn’t just watching passively is former housemate and Shine Ya Eye finalist Pere Egbi.

Taking to Twitter, Pere dropped his prediction for this season’s final five: “Isabella, Imisi, Koyin, Faith, Dede…that’s my prediction for finalists. They’re giving finalist energy.”

Now, Pere isn’t just anybody. As a finalist himself, he knows what it takes to survive Biggie’s house week after week, and his list has sparked intense debate.

But looking at the weekly recaps, public reactions, and social media buzz, Pere may just be on to something.



Let’s discuss why these five names, Isabella, Imisi, Koyin, Faith, and Dede, seem destined for the big stage.



1. Isabella: Daring, Audacious, and Unapologetically Bold

If there’s one housemate who has mastered the art of staying relevant, it’s Isabella. She burst onto the scene and immediately had people talking, from her daring openness in the house to her entanglement with Kayikunmi.

Getting your boobs sucked in the first week of the show? That’s a headline-grabber, and Isabella knew exactly what she was doing.

Her boldness and audacity gained her a massive following, with fans admiring her fearless approach to love and life in the house.

Even after Kayikunmi’s exit, Isabella quickly recalibrated and picked up her game, showing she wasn’t just riding on romance but had her own individual strength.

With a consistent fan base for three straight weeks and a current Instagram following of 263k, Isabella has the numbers and the strategy.

She’s the type of housemate who commands attention, whether you love her or side-eye her, and that kind of consistency almost always carries someone into the finals.

2. Koyin: The Likeable Strategist

Koyin has cracked a code many housemates miss; people just like him. There’s no gimmick, no over-the-top drama, just a steady, charismatic presence that appeals to both housemates and fans.

What makes him stand out is his ability to be strategically aligned with the right people. He knows where to sit, who to talk to, and how to stay in the loop without looking manipulative.

That balance between likability and social positioning is exactly what keeps housemates safe week after week.

With an Instagram following of 179k, Koyin’s support base is strong and steady. He’s not the loudest, but he’s the one people trust, and in BBNaija, trust translates to votes.



3. Imisi: The Drama Plug

If you want entertainment, you call Imisi. She’s that housemate who makes sure the house never runs out of gist, fights, or laughter. From sparking drama to stealing the show during parties, Imisi has established herself as the content queen.

And while controversy might have slowed down others, it seems to fuel her. There’s not a week she isn’t trending on Twitter, for the right or wrong reasons, but trending all the same.

Even when her Instagram page with 127k followers got taken down, she bounced back with a new page that hit 30.9k in just three days. That kind of recovery proves one thing: her fan base is not only large but fiercely loyal.

Imisi is entertainment gold, and Big Brother Naija thrives on housemates who keep the show alive. Finalist energy? Absolutely.



4. Dede: Calm, Composed, and Unshakable

Every season has that one housemate who proves you don’t need to scream to be seen, and this year, it’s Dede. With her soft-girl aura, quiet confidence, and calm responses even in the messiest situations, she has become a standout.

She’s been at the centre of multiple storms, often not by choice. From refusing hugs from male housemates like Bright Morgan and Kola, which sparked anger and attempts to smear her name, to the shocking incident where Sultana urinated in her box, Dede has faced hostility. Yet, she never once lost her composure.

Fans love her for exactly that reason. She is living proof that you can be reserved, dignified, and still command attention.

She’s literally hated just for being chill, and that has only strengthened her appeal. With an Instagram following of 146k, Dede’s fan base is growing rapidly, and her underdog energy makes her one of the most compelling finalists in the making.



5. Faith: The Brilliant Fighter

Faith is proof that being underestimated can be your biggest weapon. Despite his smaller size and constant criticism from housemates who find his confidence “too much,” Faith continues to shine.

His brilliance during tasks has made him a serial winner, and his gut-driven audacity has sparked admiration outside the house.

He’s also deeply polarising, loved by fans for his zeal and hated by some housemates for his refusal to be intimidated. But in BBNaija, polarising housemates often outlast the forgettable ones.

Currently at 53k followers on Instagram, Faith’s numbers may be lower than others, but his loyal base makes noise where it matters.

Between his wit, wisdom, and fearless presence, Faith is the kind of housemate who sneaks into the finals not because of popularity alone but because of undeniable grit.



So, Is Pere Right? When Pere Egbi says Isabella, Imisi, Koyin, Faith, and Dede are “giving finalist energy,” he may be speaking of a future reality.

Isabella has the daring aura, Imisi brings the drama, Koyin thrives on likability, Faith is the fighter who won’t bow, and Dede is the calm force who proves subtlety can win.

Together, they embody the perfect cocktail of what keeps BBNaija audiences hooked: drama, strategy, controversy, resilience, and relatability.