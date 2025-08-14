This model is here and ready to unleash some drama in the house and just as promised, he’s giving viewers quite a show.

Here’s all you should know about Koyin.

Full Name: Koyinsola Samod Sanusi

Stage Name: Koyin

Age: 21

Hometown: Ogun State

Occupation: Model

Marital status: Single

Number of children: 0

Social media

Instagram: koyinofficial

X: Koyin_official

Facebook: Koyinofficial

Tiktok: koyinofficial

Personal Backstory:

Koyin has always aspired to get his name to the next level, and that dream has led him into the BBNaija house, where he seeks to push his career. He is single and is open about wanting to find love, despite previously having issues in relationships.

As a model, he has had both good and bad experiences that defined his career. One of the low points was when a brand reached out to him for a commercial ad, only to then replace him with another model at the last minute.

However, that low point didn’t last because he was then booked as a model for a big global brand’s campaign in 2023. According to him, that moment remains the best day of his life.

As seen in his time in the BBNaija house so far, he is a bit of a party animal who enjoys having fun and making connections.

Journey in the House: Key moments, relationships, conflicts, and strategies

One of his viral moments was when he lied about his age at the very beginning of the show. Koyin claimed that he was 21 years old during the show’s premiere, making viewers believe that he was the youngest in the house. Eventually, he came clean and confessed to his colleague, Gigi Jasmine, that he lied about his age.

Koyin once broke down in tears following a heated verbal altercation with fellow contestant Kaybobo over a food-related disagreement. The latter accused Koyin of disrespecting him, triggering a tense exchange between the two.