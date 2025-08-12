Every year, when Big Brother Naija kicks off, we all settle in for premium entertainment. There are messy love triangles, gossip, heated fights, epic weekly tasks, wild parties, and, of course, unforgettable fashion moments. This season’s cash prize is ₦150 million, but if you ask me, the real prize is getting front-row seats to watch how the housemates, especially the women, bring their A-game style-wise.

Here at Pulse Picks , we’re not in the camp that thinks BBN should be scrapped. We already have enough problems in this country; let people have their escape, and if that escape comes with a side of impressive moodboard-worthy outfits? Even better.

Season 10 kicked off on Saturday, 26 July, with the ladies entering the house first. We met Precious Dede Ashiogwu, a 23-year-old Scorpio from Delta State. From day one, she’s been the one to watch. Tall, slender, rocking a low-cut style in retro finger waves, and known for wearing different colours of orchid earrings , Dede’s style is playful, classy, and always on point.

Here’s a rundown of some of her standout looks so far.

1. Dede’s Angelic Opening Day Dress

If there was any doubt about who would be this season’s style queen, Dede shut it down the moment she walked in on opening night. She stepped onto the stage wearing a white cut-out gown by Nigerian brand, Ewongho.

The gown hugged her in all the right places, with daring side cut-outs and soft, cloud-like feathers around the waist and hem. The dress had a high neckline that kept things elegant, while the floor-length design showed that she was runway-ready. She let the dress speak for itself by accessorising with big white orchid earrings and a simple gold cuff bracelet.

Shop the Look:

White Orchid Earrings. Price: ₦3,044. Where To Buy: Shop Shein .

Gold Hand Chain Bracelet. Price: ₦1,522. Where To Buy: Shop Shein .

2. Dinner Night Look

Just three days in, the housemates had their first dinner night, and while the event was all about exchanging thoughtful gifts, Dede’s outfit was the real present. She wore the Debra Double Off Shoulder Dress by Nigerian brand Moelle, and she looked like she’d stepped out of a modern-day fairy tale.

The pure white dress had layers of soft ruffles framing her shoulders and showing off her collarbones. For accessories, she added a pop of fun with bright pink orchid earrings and colourful strappy heels that made the whole look playful but still classy. Shop the Look:

Debra Double Off Shoulder Dress by Moelle. Price: ₦205,000 - ₦220,000. Where To Buy: Shop Moelle Essentials .

Multi-Coloured Strappy Heels. Price: £1,407. Where To Buy: Shop Rene Caovilla .

3. Eviction Sunday Power Look

Eviction nights are tense, but trust Dede to make it a fashion moment. For the first eviction of the season, she wore a black leather two-piece by Ewongho that was pure main character energy. The strapless corset-style top was fitted with gold detailing across the bust, paired with a matching long leather skirt that skimmed the floor. It was eye-catching, powerful, and glamorous all at once. Not everyone knows how to rock faux leather, but Dede rocked the two-piece like nobody’s business.

She topped it off with chunky gold jewellery and tiny cherry-red earrings. She had her hair slicked back, skin glowing, and served a masterclass in eviction-night dressing. Shop the Look:

Gold Statement Jewellery. Price: ₦18,500. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Lamy .

4. Diary Session Dress

For one of her diary sessions, Dede rocked a black and red dramatic gown called the Ayọ Fringe Dress by Ehizogie Lawani. The halter-neck style showed off her toned shoulders and back, with a ruched waist that flowed into a floor-length cascade of fringe. It moved beautifully with every step she made. It also showed off her toned shoulders and back.

She styled it with a classic red bandana, cherry-shaped earrings, and a gold necklace. Shop the Look:

Ayọ Fringe Dress by Ehizogie Lawani. Price: ₦200,000. Where To Buy: Ehizogie Lawani .

Cherry Earrings. Price: ₦1,200. Where To Buy: Shop Everything Phay .

5. Polka Dot Perfection

When it comes to looking effortlessly chic, Dede nailed it with a white halter-neck mini dress dotted with tiny black polka dots.

The dress hugged her figure, and she kept things fresh and flirty by pairing it with strappy kitten heels. Shop the Look:

Belina Scarf Mini Dress. Price: £64. Where To Buy: Shop Peppermayo .

Strappy Heeled Sandals. Price: ₦79,900. Where To Buy: Shop Mango .

6. Week Two Eviction Showstopper

For the second Sunday eviction, Dede stepped out in a bold red outfit by Ewongho. The high-neck, long-sleeve sheer top with floral patterns flowed into matching fitted trousers.

The outfit was over the top, featuring a velvet skirt with a side-slit. She complemented the look with pink strappy heels and red orchid earrings for a monochrome moment. Shop the Look:

Pink Strappy Heels. Price: £994. Where To Buy: Shop Rene Caovilla .