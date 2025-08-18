A visionary with a stethoscope in one pocket and AR tech in the other, Faith brings brains, boldness, and a twist of tech to the BBNaija house.

He has an interesting mix of intellect and flair to the house and presents himself as both sharp-minded and entertaining.

Faith is the kind of housemate who observes more than he speaks, but always makes waves when he does.

Full Name: Faith Adeoluwa Adewale

Nickname: Faith (Purple)

Age: 25

Hometown: Osun state

Occupation: Medical Doctor & Augmented Reality Creator

Relationship status: Single and polyamorous

Status: Housemate

Social Media

Instagram: @faithadewale_ @faith_adewale_

Personal Backstory

BBN's Faith

Faith is no ordinary housemate. He spent most of his teenage years in Lagos, Nigeria, before moving to Europe to study medicine at Caucasus International University.

A Georgia-trained doctor with over six years of study, he pairs healing with high tech, creating augmented reality experiences for artists like Ladipoe and Mr. Eazi, and partnering with Facebook and Snapchat.

Describing himself as riveting, calculated, and alluring, Faith sees himself as the perfect combination of book-smart and street-smart. He relishes challenging norms in politics, medicine, or love, and wants the world to see just how raw, brilliant, and grounded Nigerian youth can be.

He donned his vulnerability to recalling a traumatic 2017 bus accident and armed robbery during a post-exam ride that left lasting scars. In contrast, his proudest moment remains assisting in a life-or-death childbirth, where both mother and baby survived, stating this is a reminder of his purpose and passion.

Faith is also an observer even in lively spaces. His penchant for people-watching, especially at parties, sometimes irritates friends.

Journey in the House

Age-shaming altercation with Big Soso

In a particularly heated diary-room revelation, Big Soso accused Faith of age-shaming her, telling her she was “old” and insinuating she “follows boys around.” She described those comments as deeply offensive, especially given her status as a respected “Mama Soso” figure in the house.

Tension during the kitchen fallout

After a house party, Faith got into a vocal exchange with Imisi over a cooking pot, accusing her of showing disrespect. The clash shredded the earlier calm of the night and quickly made the rounds in trending highlight reels.

The “bed saga” with Jason and Sultana

