Here’s what you need to know about BBNaija S10 housemate Dede

A fiery force, unapologetically herself, and continuously making headlines, Dede is not just in the house, she owns it. From her entrance to her unapologetic energy, she's been ablaze across headlines and social media.
Full Name: Precious Ashiogwu
Nickname: Dede
Age: 23
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Relationship status: In a serious relationship
Status: Housemate
Social Media
Instagram: @dede_ashiogwu
X (Twitter): @dede_ashiogwu
Personal Backstory
Dede burst into BBNaija with clear direction and fierce self-belief. She declared, “I know that I belong in the spotlight, and I will get it on the show”. Her entrepreneurial drive is equally clear as she wants this stage to amplify her brand and career ambitions.
Underneath the bold persona lies a young woman defined by resilience and loyalty. She lost her beloved grandmother, who she described as her “absolute favourite,” a bittersweet reminder of her strength in vulnerability.
At the same time, achieving the milestone of buying her mom her first house is one of her proudest moments which is proof that her hustle is deeply rooted in love.
Dede knows her energy isn’t everyone's cup of tea. She calls her outright nature “nonchalant,” and refuses to dilute her identity for approval.
Journey in the House
Kola’s confession & her boundary-setting
On Day 4, Kola admitted he's attracted to Dede “You are actually my type…” but she swiftly clarified that she’s in a serious relationship outside and is only open to friendship.
Selective hugs, zero apologies
Dede doesn’t do hugs, especially from people she doesn’t know. She made it clear in a diary session: “Men and their fragile egos... I don’t like physical touch with strangers, and that’s that.”
Alumni endorsement
Former BBNaija winner Mercy Eke boldly threw her weight behind Dede, tweeting simply: “Dede a 10/10.” The post sparked a wave of excitement among fans and added even more fuel to Dede’s momentum.
With her vibrant personality, strong opinions, and unforgettable moments in the house, Dede has become one of the standout stars of the BBNaija S10 season. Whether she makes it to the finale or not, her name is sure to remain a talking point among fans and viewers long after the show ends.
