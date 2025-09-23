BBNaija Season 10: Kaybobo, Mensan, and Sultana secure finale spots 

With the finale around the corner, three housemates, Kaybobo, Mensan, and Sultana, have already secured their golden tickets to the last stage, leaving everyone else hanging by a thread of possible eviction.

And let’s just say, the journey to that top three was anything but ordinary.



The call that cost ₦10 Million

The infamous red telephone, a new addition this season that has quickly earned its place as both the housemates’ nightmare and viewers’ guilty pleasure.

When it rang on Monday, the rule was simple: whoever was closest must pick it. Kaybobo, perhaps channelling destiny or just plain reflex, grabbed the phone. The reward? Automatic immunity and a direct pass to the finale.

But, being Big Brother, nothing comes for free. The immunity came at a hefty price, ₦10 million deducted from the overall prize money. Yes, you read that right.



Sultana’s reign

As Head of House, Sultana held the power of life and death in her hands. Big Brother tasked her with listening to passionate speeches from housemates, each one pleading their case for a spot in the finals.

When the time came, though, Sultana proved she wasn’t here to play saviour. She coldly declared she wouldn’t be saving anyone. Every other housemate, except herself and the already-safe Kaybobo, was thrown straight into the eviction fire.

Ruthless? Yes. Strategic? Absolutely. Fans are now split between crowning her the Queen of Steel or accusing her of cutting off allies to boost her own chances.



Mensan

Then there’s Mensan, who didn’t need phone calls or power plays to secure his spot. He was named “Most Influential Housemate of the Week” a title that carried direct entry into the finals.

The numbers game

Let’s not forget the bigger picture. BBNaija Season 10 kicked off with a bang, a two-day opening ceremony that first unveiled the ladies on July 26 before the men stormed in on July 27, bringing the house count to a record-breaking 29 contestants.

Fast forward to now: 16 housemates have already been booted, and 13 are left scrambling for survival.



With the prize money trimmed to ₦140 million but still the biggest in BBNaija history, the fight has never been fiercer.



