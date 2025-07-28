10 shows for kids to enjoy this holiday, now streaming on Showmax

Whether it’s a mid-morning snack break, post-playdate wind-down, or a cosy family night in, finding the right entertainment can turn everyday moments into memories.

Luckily, Showmax is delivering the ultimate screen-time treat this holiday season, offering a vibrant collection of must-watch kids’ shows that are as enriching as they are entertaining.

Heroic hedgehogs and mystical warriors to laugh-out-loud animated antics and musicals that’ll have the whole family singing along, this lineup has something for every kind of young viewer, and their grown-ups, too.

Here are 10 titles to keep your little adventurers engaged, giggling, and inspired all season long.

1. Iyanu – Season 1

A teenage orphan. A hidden prophecy. A power greater than she ever imagined.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Roye Okupe, Iyanu is a spellbinding Nigerian animated series that brings Yoruba mythology to dazzling life.

This breakout hit follows Iyanu, a brave young girl who embarks on a perilous quest beyond the city walls to save Yorubaland, with help from her friends and a fiercely loyal leopard.