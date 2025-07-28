10 shows for kids to enjoy this holiday, now streaming on Showmax

Whether it’s a mid-morning snack break, post-playdate wind-down, or a cosy family night in, finding the right entertainment can turn everyday moments into memories.
Luckily, Showmax is delivering the ultimate screen-time treat this holiday season, offering a vibrant collection of must-watch kids’ shows that are as enriching as they are entertaining.
Heroic hedgehogs and mystical warriors to laugh-out-loud animated antics and musicals that’ll have the whole family singing along, this lineup has something for every kind of young viewer, and their grown-ups, too.
Here are 10 titles to keep your little adventurers engaged, giggling, and inspired all season long.
1. Iyanu – Season 1
A teenage orphan. A hidden prophecy. A power greater than she ever imagined.
Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Roye Okupe, Iyanu is a spellbinding Nigerian animated series that brings Yoruba mythology to dazzling life.
This breakout hit follows Iyanu, a brave young girl who embarks on a perilous quest beyond the city walls to save Yorubaland, with help from her friends and a fiercely loyal leopard.
Featuring the voices of Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Stella Damasus, and Blossom Chukwujekwu, this show is already #1 among kids' series across Africa on Showmax and for good reason.
READ ALSO: Love BBNaija? Here are 8 reality shows on Showmax you should devour too
2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3
The blue blur is back! Sonic, along with Tails and Knuckles, faces his toughest challenger yet, Shadow, voiced by Keanu Reeves. With Jim Carrey returning as the wildly unhinged Dr Robotnik, the gang must unite for their biggest mission yet.
Expect lightning-speed action, heartfelt friendships, and epic showdowns in this family blockbuster.
RECOMMENDED: Hollywood Mourns: Celebrities Who Died This Week
3. Knuckles
Our favourite red echidna finally gets his own show! Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) tries to adapt to Earth life, and chaos naturally follows. Packed with physical comedy, unexpected lessons, and quirky charm, this series expands the Sonic universe in hilarious and heartfelt ways.
READ: Canal+ finalises $3 billion takeover of MultiChoice
4. Despicable Me 4
Now a dad of four (yes, four!), Gru navigates life with a new baby, Gru Jr, while old foe Maxime Le Mal (voiced by Will Ferrell) resurfaces with a vengeance. With more minions, mischief, and heart than ever, this fourth instalment is perfect for kids and nostalgic adults alike.
RECOMMENDED: Nepo Babies: Nollywood actors & actresses who come from ‘money’
5. Kung Fu Panda 4
Po has been promoted to spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace—but retirement will have to wait. A new villain with shape-shifting powers threatens everything, and Po must team up with a fast-talking fox (voiced by Awkwafina) to stop her.
Full of wisdom, wit, and wuxia-style action, this is Kung Fu Panda at its most powerful—and most playful.
READ: Danica McKellar Movies and TV Shows: Key Performances
6. Tiddler
Little fish, big stories. Adapted from the beloved Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler picture book, Tiddler follows a wildly imaginative fish who finally gets the adventure he’s always dreamed of, just not in the way he expects.
Narrated by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), and animated by the award-winning Magic Light Pictures, it’s a visual and emotional treat.
ALSO READ: 'To Kill a Monkey' is bold, bloody, and brilliant, until it trips on its own mask
7. The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
Porky Pig turns 90 with a bang, literally. In the first fully animated Looney Tunes feature, Porky and Daffy Duck stumble upon a bubble-gum-fueled alien invasion and are somehow Earth’s last hope.
RECOMMENDED: Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ crosses ₦133.9 Million at the Nigerian box office
8. Transformers One
Ever wondered how Optimus Prime and Megatron became sworn enemies? Transformers One takes us back to their origins on Cybertron, offering a deeper look into their bond and the betrayal that changed everything.
Both thrilling and surprisingly emotional, this is a must for young sci-fi fans and robot lovers.
READ: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners closes out theatrical run in West Africa with ₦775 Million
9. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
It’s showtime! When Lydia Deetz’s daughter accidentally reopens the portal to the Afterlife, the original chaos demon returns. Featuring an all-star cast including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega, this sequel blends ghoulish fun with heartfelt family dynamics.
ALSO READ: Here’s how Nigerians are reacting to Kemi Adetiba’s new film, 'To Kill a Monkey'
10. Wicked
Before Dorothy, there were Elphaba and Glinda. Wicked reimagines the land of Oz through the eyes of its so-called “villain,” delivering a tale of love, friendship, and defiance. With powerhouse performances from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, this musical is pure enchantment.
RECOMMENDED: 4 Nigerian celebrities who have opened up about their IVF journey