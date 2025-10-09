Judge Refuses Diddy’s Request to Stay In Cozy Fort DIX Prison

A federal judge has officially denied Sean “Diddy” Combs’ bid to be moved to a New Jersey facility to serve his four-year prison sentence.

The rapper and music mogul, who is currently incarcerated in New York, had requested to be transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, a low-security facility known for its less restrictive conditions.

Diddy’s legal team had argued that Fort Dix would allow him to be closer to his family and have better access to their drug rehabilitation programs. However, Judge Arun Subramania, overseeing the case, rejected the motion, insisting that Combs will serve his sentence close to his current facility.

What did the Court say?

The legal document provided by the court in response to Diddy’s motion read:

The court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defendant's choosing, but not the specific facility which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons. For that reason, the court will include the following recommendation based on the defendant's request:

The court recommends that the defendant be incarcerated as close as possible to the New York metropolitan area and recommends that the defendant be considered for admission to any available substance abuse program, including the Bureau of Prisons residential drug abuse program for which he qualifies. If there is a different geographical location that the defence is pleased to advise the court.

Why is Diddy Going To Prison?

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested by U.S. Homeland Security investigators in a Manhattan hotel on September 16, 2024, after a grand jury indicted him. He was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance at a Manhattan federal courthouse on September 17, 2024

After several months of trial and multiple witness testimonies, on July 2, 2025, the jury delivered a mixed verdict: Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and both counts of sex trafficking, but was convicted on the two lesser charges involving transportation to engage in prostitution charges. He then attempted to have the conviction overturned, but the appeal was denied.

On October 3, 2025, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison for the sex- related charges: transporting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and ‘Jane Doe’ to places where they would participate in sex acts and prostitution. The felony dates back to the Mann Act, which was enacted in 1910.

In addressing the court before the judge imposed the sentence, Combs spoke out for the first time, admitting his past behaviour was "disgusting, shameful and sick,” and apologised to Cassie and ‘Jane Doe’ for his abuse against them.

Judge Subramanian said a lengthy sentence was necessary to "send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability".