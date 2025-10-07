Merely days after being sentenced to 50 months in prison on prostitution-related charges, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has applied to the court to transfer him to a different prison facility.

His request is the latest development in his year-long legal ordeal on multiple charges of sex trafficking, physical assault, and racketeering.

The Verdict

On July 2, 2025, after several weeks of trial and multiple witness testimonies, the jury delivered a mixed verdict: Diddy was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and both counts of sex trafficking.

However, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. Those counts involved two individuals: ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another former girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.”



On Friday, October 3, 2025, the trial on racketeering and prostitution related charges involving his two ex-girlfriends came to an end, with Combs sentenced to 4 years and two months in federal prison.

Prosecutors had asked the court to hand him an 11-year conviction, citing Combs' history of domestic abuse, while Combs' lawyers argued for a 14-month sentence, claiming their client is reformed after serving 13 months in a New York jail.

Attempts to overturn the conviction

Shortly after the verdict was handed down, Diddy’s legal team argued that the Mann Act was misinterpreted in his case, claiming that he never personally engaged in sex with the escorts during the ‘freakoffs’.

They stressed that he was more of an “amateur pornographer,” filming encounters rather than coercing them. They claim that kind of behaviour should not fall under prostitution laws.

Furthermore, they stated that Combs had "no commercial motive" and that the prosecutors on the case "lost all perspective" by advocating for an enhanced sentence that is "wildly out of proportion."

Diddy’s post-sentencing request

On October 6, 2025, Comb’s lawyers wrote to Judge Submaranian requesting that he be transferred from the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to allow him to address his drug abuse issues.

“On behalf of Mr Combs, we respectfully request that the court strongly recommend a designation facility to the bureau if prisons in Mr Combs’ judgment. To address drug abuse issues and to maximise family visitation and rehabilitation efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs.”

Why FCI Fort Dix?

FCI Fort Dix is a massive low-security federal correctional institution located on the grounds of the joint military base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, about 70 miles south of New York City.

The prison is known for its top-notch residential drug treatment program, but it has also housed several well-known prisoners throughout the years, including notorious drug traffickers, mobsters, and corrupt politicians.

