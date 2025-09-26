‘I’m not guilty’ - Diddy appeals to court to overturn prostitution conviction

In a last-minute twist in the high-profile sexual offence case, American hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has asked a New York judge to drop his prostitution convictions or grant him an entirely new trial.

On Thursday, September 25, 2025, the incarcerated star asked the court to vacate his earlier conviction on prostitution charges, arguing that his actions were wrongly criminalised.

Recall that in July 2025, a jury acquitted Diddy of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges but found him guilty on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution under the Mann Act.

However, during Thursday’s hearing, his lawyers argued that Combs does not fit the standard understanding of a criminal under the Mann Act, the federal charge for which he was convicted in July.

Charges against Diddy

Diddy was indicted in September 2024 in the Southern District of New York. His criminal case included five counts: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

These charges were tied to allegations of orchestrating so-called “freak-offs” (drug-fueled sexual events involving escorts and former girlfriends across state lines). The prosecution claimed Diddy used his staff to coordinate travel, supply drugs, and manage logistics, and used recordings to coerce or silence participants.

The Verdict

On July 2, 2025, after several weeks of trial and multiple witness testimonies, the jury delivered a mixed verdict: Diddy was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and both counts of sex trafficking.

However, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. Those counts involved two individuals: Cassie Ventura and a former girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.”

The rapper and music mogul faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Now, in his bid to overturn the conviction, Diddy’s legal team argues that the Mann Act was misinterpreted in his case. They say he never personally engaged in sex with the escorts, but was more of an “amateur pornographer,” filming encounters rather than coercing them. They claim that kind of behaviour should not fall under prostitution laws.

They stated that Combs had "no commercial motive" and that the prosecutors on the case "have lost all perspective" by advocating for an enhanced sentence that is "wildly out of proportion."

When is Diddy’s Sentencing?