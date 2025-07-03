Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking, what this means

After months of legal drama, disturbing allegations, and a highly publicised federal trial, the music mogul was found guilty on two federal counts of transporting women across state lines for prostitution. Though he was acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the verdict marks a devastating fall from grace—one that carries major legal, personal, and cultural consequences.

Here’s a breakdown of how he got here, what the court decided, and what his future now looks like.

1. Arrest & Charges

September 16, 2024: Diddy was arrested in Manhattan after a yearlong federal investigation involving allegations of organising abuses at “freak-off” events—drug-fueled, sex-laden gatherings allegedly aiming to silence participants with recordings. We can’t forget about the 1000 bottles of baby oil found in his homes after the authorities raided them.

2. Indictment

He faced five felony counts: racketeering conspiracy under RICO, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, two counts of transportation for prostitution (Mann Act.)

May 5 – July 2, 2025: Jury selection began in early May; opening statements and 29 days of testimony followed. Over 34 witnesses testified, including ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura

Prosecutor’s Case: They argued that Diddy orchestrated "freak-offs," providing travel, drugs (cocaine, meth, oxycodone), money, and coercion to participants—often recorded for leverage.

Defense’s Argument: The defense claimed interactions were consensual and disassembled the RICO charge by challenging the notion of an organised criminal enterprise.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo at a court hearing.Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

3. Verdict

Not Guilty: Racketeering conspiracy and both counts of sex trafficking

Guilty: Two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution (Mann Act)—one involving Cassie Ventura and the other "Jane"

Sentencing Exposure: These convictions carry up to 10 years each (maximum 20 years total.)

4. Bail & Detention

Bail Denied: Judge Arun Subramanian ruled Diddy posed a threat due to past violent behavior including admitted domestic violence, and must remain in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his sentencing.

He's credited with approximately 10 months already served while awaiting trial, which may reduce any sentence

What Next:

Diddy’s verdict: Guilty on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution (under the Mann Act,) and not guilty on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering—has major personal, legal, professional, and reputational consequences. Here’s what it all means for him:

The two convictions carry a maximum sentence of 10 years each (20 years total), though experts estimate a sentence of around 15–21 months due to sentencing guidelines and lack of prior convictions.

He’s been in custody since his arrest in 2024 and may receive credit for time served—meaning he could serve a few more months or be out shortly after sentencing.

Formal Sentencing: A formal sentencing hearing is tentatively scheduled for October 3, 2025. Though he faces up to 20 years, guideline estimates suggest 15–21 months.

Broader Implications

Professional fallout: High-profile partnerships have been terminated, and his public image has sharply deteriorated.

Civil suits: Dozens of lawsuits are ongoing, including claims of rape and sexual misconduct dating back to the mid-1990s.