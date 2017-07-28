Home > Politics >

House to swear in Benue female lawmaker after recess

Dorothy Mato House to swear in Benue female lawmaker after recess

Since the apex court delivered its judgment on June 23, the House had not sworn her in despite several attempts by the Benue politician to that effect.

The House of Representatives on Thursday said that it would swear in Mrs Dorathy Mato as the lawmaker representing Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue upon resumption from its six weeks recess.

Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas made this known to newsmen in Abuja.

The Supreme Court declared Mato the authentic winner of the March 28, 2015, general elections and the duly elected representative for Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency.

She is expected to replace Rep. Herman Hembe, the erstwhile Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Capital Territory.

Since the apex court delivered its judgment on June 23, the House had not sworn her in despite several attempts by the Benue politician to that effect.

The delay in swearing her in had forced Mato and her supporters to accuse the House leadership of frustrating her attempts to occupy her seat and discharge her responsibilities as an elected lawmaker.

“By the time the House resumes from recess, Mato would have completed all the processes for her to be sworn-in as Hembe’s replacement.

“Our tenure hasn’t elapsed. We are going on a break and when she is through, we can still swear her in.

“The recess is a constitutional matter and when we return, we will continue our legislative business,” he added.

Namdas said that the law provided for anyone coming to the House or holding any elective position to pass through election.

“You can’t be sleeping in your house without going through a process and then you go and obtain a court order or ruling to achieve your ambition,” he said.

