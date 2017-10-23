Home > News > World >

Rex Tillerson :  No dialogue yet between rivals in Gulf crisis - US Secretary of State

Rex Tillerson No dialogue yet between rivals in Gulf crisis - US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday said talks between feuding Gulf states remained unlikely, as a Saudi-led boycott of Qatar nears its sixth month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (2nd-R) leave a press conference in Doha on October 22, 2017 play

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (2nd-R) leave a press conference in Doha on October 22, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday said talks between feuding Gulf states remained unlikely, as a Saudi-led boycott of Qatar nears its sixth month.

"We cannot force talks among people who are not ready to talk," Tillerson said at a press conference in Doha.

"There is not a strong indication that parties are ready to talk yet," he added. "We cannot and will not impose a solution on anyone."

Tillerson's comments came after he held talks Sunday in both Riyadh and Doha on a visit that has focused on curbing Iran's influence in the region.

It comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump refused to certify the Iran nuclear deal and declared an aggressive new strategy against Tehran.

The visit appears aimed in part at boosting Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia's clout in Iraq, where Shiite forces backed by Tehran are fighting in the north, as part of a wider regional battle for influence that extends from Syria to Yemen.

Tillerson also aimed to persuade the feuding Gulf states to open dialogue, according to US officials, months into a crisis that has seen Qatar isolated from its neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in June announced they had cut all relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of ties to Islamist fundamentalists and Iran.

Qatar has denied the allegations and has rejected the conditions of a proposed settlement to the diplomatic and economic boycott.

While Trump had initially appeared to support Saudi Arabia in isolating Qatar, he has since called for mediation and predicted a rapid end to the crisis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet
3 In Niger Raid highlights US forces' growing Africa rolebullet

Related Articles

Rex Tillerson US secretary woos Gulf allies in push to undercut Iran
Rex Tillerson US Secretary returns to Saudi Arabia as Qatar row simmers
Haley US ambassador to pay first visit to Africa
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State heads back to deal with Gulf crisis
United States US-Canadian family were held in Pakistan - CIA chief
China Beijing says US should 'abandon biased views' of country
United States Warning for China as US hails India 'partnership'
Jim Mattis Pentagon 'fully' backs Tillerson on North Korea - Pentagon Chief
In US Govt expels 15 Cuban diplomats following mysterious attacks
United States Country orders 15 Cuban diplomats expelled following 'acoustic' attacks

World

Palestinian conjoined twins lie in an incubator on October 22, 2017 at a hospital in Gaza City
In Gaza Newly-born conjoined twins in danger
Slovenians will head back to the polls on November 12 after President Borut Pahor did not get 50 percent of the vote in the first round
In Slovenia President Pahor wins election but heads for run-off
Voters in the Veneto region turned out at the high end of expectations to support the principle of more powers being devolved from Rome in votes that took place against the backdrop of the crisis created by Catalonia's push for independence
In Italy Regions back 'big bang' autonomy
The first president in the country to face criminal charges while in office, Michel Temer is accused of obstruction of justice and racketeering
Michel Temer Brazil's teflon president to survive latest threat - Analysts