Home > News > World >

'I'm not a monster': California man accused of torturing kids

In California 'I'm not a monster': Man accused of torturing kids

A 29-year-old California man charged with multiple counts of torture and child abuse -- some allegedly committed against his own kids -- has denied the claims in a jailhouse interview, saying "I'm not a monster."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ina Rogers and her husband Jonathan Allen, 29, were arrested on March 31 at their home in the town of Fairfield, north of San Francisco, after police responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old child play

Ina Rogers and her husband Jonathan Allen, 29, were arrested on March 31 at their home in the town of Fairfield, north of San Francisco, after police responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old child

(Solano County District Attorney’s Office/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 29-year-old California man charged with multiple counts of torture and child abuse -- some allegedly committed against his own kids -- has denied the claims in a jailhouse interview, saying "I'm not a monster."

Jonathan Allen was arrested along with his partner, Ina Rogers, 30, after 10 children were found living in squalid conditions in their home in Fairfield, north of San Francisco.

According to the authorities, the children, aged four months to 12 years old, were regularly waterboarded, shot at with crossbows and had scalding water poured over them.

Allen, interviewed by KGO-TV from jail, where he is being held on bail of $5.2 million, denied any abuse occurred.

"I didn't do what they said I did," said Allen, who is the biological father of some of the children.

"I'm not perfect, no one is perfect," he said. "But I am not an animal, I'm not a torturer and I'm not a monster. I'm just not."

He said the evidence will prove that he did not abuse the children and expressed hope that he would be able to "reunite my family."

Allen has been charged with seven counts of torture and nine counts of child abuse.

The abuse was detailed in a motion filed by prosecutors to increase the bail of Rogers, the children's mother. Her bail was set at $495,000.

"On a continuous basis the children were getting punched, strangled, bitten, shot with weapons such as crossbows and bb guns, hit with weapons such as sticks and bats, subjected to 'waterboarding' and having scalding water poured on them," according to the motion obtained by AFP.

"Due to the continuous abuse, the children have varying forms of scars, including broken arms."

Children described abuse

Rogers and Allen were arrested on March 31 after police responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old child.

Prosecutors said police officers entered the house and found nine children huddled on the living room floor.

They said the house was filthy, with clothes, garbage and feces scattered everywhere.

The children were taken into protective custody and it was only during the subsequent probe that the sadistic abuse came to light, authorities said.

"During the investigation, the children thoroughly described the incidents of abuse," according to the motion filed by prosecutors.

It said that Rogers was aware of the incidents, which date back several years, "and assisted with the abuse herself."

She now faces nine counts of felony child abuse.

"I strive and I pride myself on being a good parent," Rogers previously told reporters outside her home, adding she believed her husband's numerous tattoos made him appear "a scary individual" who others are quick to judge.

The case bears similarities to another uncovered in California earlier this year.

In that case, 13 siblings were rescued from a home where their parents, Louise and David Turpin, allegedly held them captive and tortured them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
2 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
3 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken...bullet

Related Articles

Lolade Siyanbola Will white people ever stop seeing black people as criminals?
BET Awards 2018 Best Int’l Act Winner to receive award live on main stage
Davido Singer celebrates first daughter, Imade’s birthday
World 1 killed in explosion at office building in California
BET Awards 2018 Davido, Tiwa Savage get nominated for Best International Act
World Tantalizing testimony from a top Trump aide sets off a search for proof
Entrepreneur 8 successful habits of everybody in business should know
Fitness This gym uses your gains to keep the lights on
World Trying for house gains, democrats bless moderates and annoy liberals
Opinion As Idaho grows, its politics evolve. But don't expect a democratic surge

World

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray says there is no hard and fast deadline for concluding an updated North American Free Trade Agreement with the United States and Canada
Mexico As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable
The so-called 'toxic bloc' face heavy fines over pollution
Germany EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution
Security forces are seen at the entrance of El Helicoide, the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), in Caracas, on May 17, 2018, where Venezuelan opponents and a US citizen are protesting their detention
In Venezuela Country opposition figures in jail protest
US President Donald Trump, pictured here May 11, 2018 at a White House meeting with carmakers, often vents on Twitter about the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency for the past year
Trump US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one