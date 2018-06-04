Home > News > World >

Hong Kong independence duo given jail term for parliament chaos

In Hong Kong Independence duo given jail term for parliament chaos

Two Hong Kong independence activists who were stripped of their status as lawmakers in 2016 were sentenced to four weeks in prison Monday for their role in a fracas that disrupted proceedings in the city's parliament.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yau waived her right to appeal and chose to serve out her sentence play

Yau waived her right to appeal and chose to serve out her sentence

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two Hong Kong independence activists who were stripped of their status as lawmakers in 2016 were sentenced to four weeks in prison Monday for their role in a fracas that disrupted proceedings in the city's parliament.

Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching belong to Hong Kong's embattled independence movement, which is calling for the semi-autonomous city to split from China as its freedoms come under threat from Beijing.

The pair were told they had "directly hurt the dignity of the legislative council" by judge Wong Sze-lai, who went on to grant them bail pending appeal.

They were both held in custody after the sentencing while the court awaited their bail money. Yau later waived her right to appeal and chose to serve out her sentence.

Calls for Hong Kong to split from China have incensed Beijing and the past two years have seen a crackdown on any expression of pro-independence views.

Yau, 27, and Leung, 31, are the latest activists to be given jail terms on protest-related charges.

They had pleaded not guilty to unlawful assembly and attempted forcible entry after trying to barge into a legislative council meeting in November 2016.

The duo had been barred from the main chamber pending a court decision over their disqualification from parliament

They ran into the chamber, and after security bundled them out, they and their supporters tried to push their way into a committee room to which the disrupted session had been moved.

Hong Kong's parliament witnessed chaotic scenes in November 2016 as newly-elected pro-independence lawmakers deliberately misread their oaths, and later attempted to force their way into a committee room play

Hong Kong's parliament witnessed chaotic scenes in November 2016 as newly-elected pro-independence lawmakers deliberately misread their oaths, and later attempted to force their way into a committee room

(AFP/File)

In the ensuing chaos, they clashed again with security, with at least three staff taken to hospital and police called in.

Despite being elected by the public, the pair were never allowed to take up their seats after protesting at their swearing-in ceremony.

They deliberately misread their oaths of office, inserted expletives and draped themselves in "Hong Kong is not China" flags.

Beijing intervened to ensure they were not given the chance to retake their oaths by issuing a special "interpretation" of Hong Kong's mini-constitution.

The ruling said that any oath-taker who did not follow the prescribed wording of the pledge, "or takes the oath in a manner which is not sincere or not solemn", should be disqualified.

After the interpretation, Hong Kong's High Court ruled to bar them both.

Hong Kong is set to mark the 29th anniversary of China's crackdown on democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square with a vigil in Victoria Park on Monday evening. It is the only place on Chinese soil where the anniversary is openly marked en masse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet
2 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet
3 Nikki Haley US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestiniansbullet

Related Articles

UK Country prepares to mourn on London Bridge attack anniversary
Slovenia Country heads to the polls in early election
Qatar Country crisis creates 'new' Gulf with no winners
In Nicaragua New violence kills six, including American
In Samarkand The Uzbek entrepreneur tapping paper's age-old power
Matteo Salvini Italy's minister in Sicily to push new hard line on migration
In Ghana Citizens dream of migrating despite economic optimism
Qatar Country's economy weathers storms of year-long blockade
In Senegal Echoes of 1968 unrest as student protests

World

Prostitution has been legal in New Zealand since 2003, thanks to a campaign spearheaded by Catherine Healy, who has now been recognised in the Queen's Birthday honours list
In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours list
Reports say the North Korean reshuffle could be aimed at taming the influential military
In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows
The FBI agent's gun apparently fell out of his trousers when he did a backflip on the dance floor and went off when it hit the ground
FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
In Guatemala Volcano eruption kills 25