Home > News > World >

Canada presses pope over apology to indigenous communities

Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to indigenous communities

Canada is pressing Pope Francis to apologize to children who were plucked from indigenous communities and put in Catholic boarding schools where sexual abuse took place.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Canada wants the pope to apologize for the Catholic church's role in putting indigenous children in residential schools plagued by sex abuse play

Canada wants the pope to apologize for the Catholic church's role in putting indigenous children in residential schools plagued by sex abuse

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Canada is pressing Pope Francis to apologize to children who were plucked from indigenous communities and put in Catholic boarding schools where sexual abuse took place.

Canadian MPs by a large majority passed a motion Tuesday asking the pontiff to apologize personally to Canadian aboriginal children who were torn from their families and sexually abused at residential schools.

Voted in the House on Tuesday, 260 MPs voted in favor and 10 against a motion urging the pope to comply with one of the 2015 findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

Lawmakers were seeking "official papal apology for the role played by the Canadian Catholic Church in the development, operation and abuse of residential schools," the text said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed disappointment over the Catholic Church's decision not to apologize for its role in residential schools.

His minister of Crown-indigenous relations, Carolyn Bennett, went further, saying: "Sorrow is not enough."

"One has to take responsibility for the harm that was done, not only to the children that were taken but for the families left behind and what happened to them," she said, vowing to continue to pressure the Vatican to change tack.

In an open letter, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote: "After carefully considering the request and extensive dialogue with the Bishops of Canada, (the pope) felt that he could not personally respond."

At the same time, however, the pontiff encouraged bishops to engage "in an intensive pastoral work of reconciliation, healing and solidarity" and to work collaboratively to improve the lives of indigenous peoples.

The reconciliation commission urged an apology from the Catholic Church in its extensive list of recommendations in a 2015 report.

The report collated evidence over six years from some 7,000 former students in Canada.

Trudeau sought an apology for the abuses when he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2017.

Some 150,000 Indian, Inuit and Metis youngsters were forcibly enrolled into 139 residential schools set up to assimilate native people, many of which were operated by church groups on behalf of the Canadian government.

Students were physically and sexually abused by headmasters and teachers who stripped them of their culture and language.

Today, they blame their experience for a high incidence of poverty, alcoholism and domestic violence, as well as high suicide rates, in their communities.

The first of the schools opened in 1874 and the last one closed in 1996.

At least 3,200 students never returned home.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
2 In US Nigerian president's visit to focus on security, economybullet
3 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet

Related Articles

Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials over sex abuse charges
Allegations Sex abuse scandal haunts Australia's top Catholic cleric
Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic church
In Britain Parents of terminally ill child lose court bid
Pope Francis Pontiff's aide to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges
Pope Francis Pontiff admits 'grave errors' in Chile sex abuse scandal
Syria 'Chemical attack': what we know
Pontiff's South American visit to cast light on region's indigenous
Pope Francis Pontiff to champion indigenous people on Chile, Peru trip
In Peru Vatican takes over scandal-hit Catholic group

World

The Solaris luxury seaside building where jailed former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva allegedly owns a triplex apartment that he received as a bribe, a charge he denies
In Brazil New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula
The Indian capital New Delhi is one of many world cities struggling to deal with air pollution
WHO Nine out of 10 people breathing polluted air - Health Organization says
Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet "submitted the resignation letter of his government following the decision of the constitutional court to put an end to the powers of the current legislature, resulting in the resignation of the current government," a statement said
In Gabon Government steps down after election delays
Turkish police officers arrest a protester attempting to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul
In Turkey Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1