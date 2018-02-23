Home > News > World >

Cameroon's main opposition leader rules out presidential run

In Cameroon Main opposition leader rules out presidential run

Cameroon's veteran opposition leader and perennial presidential hopeful John Fru Ndi said Thursday he will not challenge the long-ruling President Paul Biya in this year's elections.

  • Published:
Fru Ndi has led Cameroon's main opposition Social Democratic Front since he founded the party in 1990 play

Fru Ndi has led Cameroon's main opposition Social Democratic Front since he founded the party in 1990

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cameroon's veteran opposition leader and perennial presidential hopeful John Fru Ndi said Thursday he will not challenge the long-ruling President Paul Biya in this year's elections.

Fru Ndi, 76, hailing from the troubled anglophone west of the country, has lost to Biya three times -- in 1992, 2004 and 2011 -- and boycotted the vote in 1997.

Speaking in the western town of Bamenda at the party congress of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) he founded in 1990, Fru Ndi said he would "pass the torch to the person you choose".

During his failed 2011 bid, Fru Ndi said it was the last election he would contest but some analysts had speculated that his staying on as SDF leader reflected a wish to run this year.

His longevity at the head of the party had caused some internal grumbling.

The party will nominate an alternative candidate on Friday or Saturday. On the short list are Fru Ndi's deputy Joshua Osih and SDF lawmakers Joseph Mbah Ndam and Simon Fobi Nchinda.

The SDF draws much of its backing from two predominantly English-speaking enclaves in the west of Cameroon, formerly ruled by both England and France.

Tensions are high in the anglophone regions, where protesters who claim discrimination by the French-speaking majority have led to violence and a crackdown.

The SDF candidate will have a rival in prominent lawyer Akere Muna, an anglophone who last month won the endorsement of several small opposition parties and grassroots groups.

Critics say Biya's some four decades in power have been characterised by ruthless exploitation, corruption and repression play

Critics say Biya's some four decades in power have been characterised by ruthless exploitation, corruption and repression

(AFP/File)

The 85-year-old Biya has not yet said whether he will stand for re-election when Cameroonians go to the polls most likely in October.

Critics say Biya's rule has been characterised by ruthless exploitation, corruption and repression.

Anglophones account for about a fifth of the west African country's 23 million population.

Anglophone demonstrators have demanded a federal state, while some secessionists have even called for an independent state they have dubbed "Ambazonia".

Biya has firmly rejected any change to the status quo and imposed night-time curfews, restrictions on movement, raids and body searches in the anglophone regions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

In Europe Revellers welcome 2018
Equatorial Guinea UN sends envoy to country after failed 'coup' bid
UN World body appeals for record $22.5B in global aid for 2018
In Equatorial Guinea President Nguema says war being prepared against him
In Equatorial Guinea Clashes as government says it thwarted coup
Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threat
In Equatorial Guinea Troops shoot dead 'mercenary' in clashes
In Nigeria Boko Haram kills two as military says group 'defeated'
In Gabon Opioid high: Painkiller abuse sparks fears
In Nigeria Boko Haram suspects finally get their day in court

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015