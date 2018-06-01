Home > News > World >

Al-Qaeda warns Saudi crown prince over 'sin'

Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Qaeda warns Saudi crown prince over 'sin'

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has warned Saudi Arabia's reformist Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over his "sinful projects", in a bulletin released Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Cena (R) competes with Triple H during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Greatest Royal Rumble event in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah play

John Cena (R) competes with Triple H during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Greatest Royal Rumble event in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has warned Saudi Arabia's reformist Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over his "sinful projects", in a bulletin released Friday.

Prince Mohammed has spearheaded a string of policy changes in ultraconservative Saudi Arabia, including reinstating cinemas and allowing women to drive.

"The new era of Bin Salman replaced mosques with movie theatres," the Yemen-based jihadist group said in its Madad news bulletin, picked up by the SITE Intelligence Group.

He "substituted books that belonged to the imams... with absurdities of the atheists and secularists from the east and the west and opened the door wide for corruption and moral degradation," it said.

The Sunni jihadist group AQAP has flourished amid a complex war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia heads a military alliance battling Shiite Huthi rebels.

In its statement, AQAP slammed April's WWE Royal Rumble event in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, near the Islam's most holy sites in Mecca.

"(Foreign) disbelieving wrestlers exposed their privates and on most of them was the sign of the cross, in front of a mixed gathering of young Muslim men and women," it said.

"The corruptors did not stop at that, for every night musical concerts are being announced, as well as movies and circus shows," SITE quoted it as saying.

AQAP in southern Yemen is the target of a long-running drone campaign by the United States, which regards it as the most dangerous branch of the extremist group.

Yemen's conflict has left nearly 10,000 people dead, tens of thousands wounded, and millions on the brink of famine.

The United Nations has called Yemen world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in the war between Yemen's Huthi rebels and the government of now-exiled President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in 2015.

They have landed on a United Nations blacklist over the killing and maiming of children.

The Huthi rebels, linked to Iran, have also come under fire for neglecting to protect civilians and targeting the press and minorities.

The rebels have controlled the capital Sanaa since 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan US wants UN deadline to end fightingbullet
2 A Star Wars Story May the flop be with you: inquest begins after...bullet
3 Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spatbullet

Related Articles

Guantanamo Lithuania, Romania complicit in secret CIA prisons: European court
In Mali President Keita to run for re-election
In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave country
In Libya At least 7 dead in Benghazi attack: security source
Boko Haram UN says Nigeria has to develop rural communities to win terrorism war
Pakistan Country votes to bring tribal areas into political fold
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
In France Deadly terror attacks since 2015
Israel Iran flare-up raises spectre of major confrontation

World

A Catalan pro-independence flag flies in front of the government building in Barcelona, in a region which has been under direct rule by Madrid since October following a failed independence bid
In Catalonia Madrid gives green light to new separatist govt
Markus Soeder, Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder hangs a cross in the entrance of the state chancellery. A controversial decree requiring crosses to be put up on most public buildings in Bavaria has come into force
In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks in
This handout picture released by the Italian Presidency shows newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, left, shaking hands with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella after the new cabinet was announced
In Italy Populists reach last-ditch deal to take power
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has announced the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs
United States Trade war looms as American tariffs roil G7 meet