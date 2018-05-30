YouTube Music yet to roll out in Nigeria

news

YouTube has begun the rollout of its music streaming service called YouTube Music.

The streaming service which aims to take on the big three - Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, offers a free subscription with ads, $9.99 per month without ads and $11.99 per month for YouTube Premium. YouTube Music replaces Google Play Music and YouTube Premium is the new version of YouTube Red.

YouTube Music not yet available in Nigeria

The streaming service is not yet available in Nigeria but in five countries for now, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico and Korea.

"The YouTube Music app is currently available only in the following locations at the moment. Although we're working on expanding to more locations" Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google Communications & PR Manager, West Africa tells Pulse.

In a report by tech site The Verge, "Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom will be added in the coming weeks."

Streaming in Nigeria

In Nigeria, Apple Music is the only streaming service out of the big three that is available to music listeners. Users of Apple Music pay N900 per month to access the catalogue that boasts of 45 million songs.

Local streaming services such as Spinlet and Boom Player have been around in Nigeria while the international streaming app Deezer also exists. Spotify which launched in South Africa in March is yet to begin operations in Nigeria.