Spotify removes all of R Kelly's music from their playlist

R Kelly has had all of his songs removed from major playlists on music streaming site, Spotify.

play R Kelly has 99 problems and Spotify removing him from their playlist is one (Independent)
R Kelly’s music will no longer appear on Spotify’s editorial or it's algorithmic playlists.

In a recent development, the music streaming service introduced a new public hate content and hateful conduct policy, which has now affected R Kelly's songs from getting featured on their playlist.

According to a statement released by the company and made available to Billboard, “We are removing R Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly.

play R Kelly has been in the eye of the storm of late and it doesn't seem like ending anytime soon (GQ)

 

His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it.

We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behaviour, but we want our editorial decisions, what we choose to program, to reflect our values.

When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

It will be recalled that in 2002, the pied piper was charged with making child pornography, even though he was later acquitted of all charges in 2008.

However, he has again been accused by multiple women of sexual violent, including sexually molesting a 14 year old, which the singer has continued to deny.

He also recently lost his lawyer, publicist and assistant, who were all female.

Spotify has now listed R Kelly and XXXtentacion as affected by the new policy, while stating that it will also be spread across all their platforms even though they admit an inability to police every artist on the platform.

