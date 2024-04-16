Nigeria's telecoms sector witnesses revival as NCC's leadership draws acclaim

During a press briefing on Tuesday, April 16, the group highlighted Maida’s commendable reforms, which aim to bolster stakeholder confidence and increase investment in vital telecom infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, the group’s convener, Hon. Dave Ogbole, stated that this assessment followed a thorough evaluation of NCC’s activities over the past six months.

Ogbole emphasised a noticeable push for transparency and accountability under Maida’s leadership at NCC.

“This has consequently led to an improvement in the organisation’s governance processes. The takeaway from this new drive is the disposition by the leadership of the NCC to ensure a level playing ground for all players in the sector.

“It is instructive to state that the nation’s teledensity dropped from 115.63% to 102.30% in September. Broadband penetration dropped from 45.47% to 40.85% in the same month. The active voice subscription statistics witnessed a marginal growth from 220,715,961 to 221,769,883 as of September 2023. In addition, Internet subscriptions also enjoyed a marginal increase, from 159,034,717 in August 2023 to 160,171,125 in September 2023.

“These are indicators of the renewed commitment by the NCC leadership to revamp the sector. Citizens Watch Africa salutes the dexterity and passion of the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida. He hit the ground running with laudable policies to re-position the telecoms industry for optimal productivity,“ he added.