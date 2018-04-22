I’m not dumping APC for any party – Lam-Adesina

news

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Dapo Lam-Adesina, has denied speculations that he is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Lam-Adesina (APC- Ibadan North-East/South-East) made this known to newsmen on the sideline of a fund raising programme organised by the Old Students Association of Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was wide speculation of possible defection of a group loyal to his late father, former Gov. Lam Adesina from the APC.

NAN reports that Dapo was a former commissioner in the state during the first term of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

“I remain a card-carrying member of APC under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the great Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We are core progressives in my family.

“I was born into a progressive family and we don’t leave a house that we built for anyone,” he said.

The lawmaker, who stated that the party was fully prepared for the 2019 general election at all levels, said the APC remained the party to beat.

Lam-Adesina urged those insinuating a possible division in the Oyo State Chapter of the party before 2019 to forget about it, adding the party was united as ever.

“I don’t think there is any form of marginalisation in the party and if there is any, it will soon be resolved.

“There is always a time to resolve issues in politics. We are going to the congress and the owners of the party will emerge,” he said.

He described his relationship with the Tinubu’s political dynasty as very cordial, saying he enjoyed a father-son relationship with the Tinubu family.

The lawmaker said that he was handed over to the Tinubu on the death of his father, adding the relationship surpassed politics.

Lam-Adesina, who recently inaugurated several projects across his constituency, said he was not yet satisfied with his achievements.

He said that he was not thinking about 2019, but how to do more for his constituents.

“I have always been much interested in the welfare of the masses right from my school days. In my department then, I inaugurated a lot of projects that I financed.

“I am not thinking about tomorrow, but projects to execute for the benefit of my people.

“When I finish that, the people will decide themselves.”