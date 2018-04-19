APC has failed Nigerians because it is not organised - Melaye

news

Kogi state lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has accused the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) of failing to fulfill its promises to Nigerians because it is disorganised.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West said this while speaking during an interview he posted on his Instagram account (@dinomelaye) on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

He said the party may be in grave danger if it fails to implement its manifesto before the 2019 general elections.

He said, "So far, APC has not taken charge in implementing the manifesto they promised Nigerians. The party is not organised or showing capacity and capability.

"I do hope that in 2019, what we sold to Nigerians is the manifesto and the ideology of the party, but the party has taken the backseat.

"In 2018, I do expect that the party will take her rightful place in pushing government to implement the manifestos that was sold to the people. If we don't do that, there's a grave danger."

During the same interview, he also said that Nigerians who sell their votes to politicians during election periods deserve the sort of poor leadership they eventually get .

"People collect N500, N1000 on election day to vote a politician. That act of collecting the N500 and N1000 is greedy. You, the electorate, who monetised your conscience in electing your leaders are practicing greediocracy.

"The politician who purchased the conscience of the people is greedy.

"The means to getting power determines what you do in power. You cannot see a man who uses very crooked criminal means of getting to power becoming passionate about the people," he said.