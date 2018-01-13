news

Some angry youths have clashed with members of the Hausa community in Makurdi, Benue state.

According to reports, the clash occurred when a Hausa man was killed after he was hit by a car.

The atmosphere in Benue state has been tense, following the destruction of properties and killings allegedly by Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking on the incident, an eyewitness who spoke to Cable News, said “Earlier today, a Fulani man was hit dead by a car in Wuruku market. Before we know it, hundreds of Hausa people all came out with their weapons and the whole area is now upside down.”

Some youths who spoke to newsmen, said that they had no choice but to defend themselves from the Hausas.

Benue Governor blocking international grazing route

The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association (MACBAN), Husaini Yusuf Bosso has accused Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state of flouting an international agreement that created a grazing route from Niger to the eastern part of Nigeria.

Bosso also said that there will be more bloodshed in Benue state if the anti-grazing law is not scrapped.