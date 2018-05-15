VP, Yemi Osinbajo visits Benue state

news

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Benue state today, Tuesday,May 15, 2018, on a two-day working visit.

According to Channels Television, the Vice-President is in the state to assess the security situation in the state.

Several residents of Benue state have been killed by Fulani herdsmen in different attacks.

FG approves N10b

Osinbajo also revealed that the National Executive Council (NEC) has approved the sum of N10b for the rebuilding of the areas that were affected by the Fulani herdsmen attacks.

The Vice President said this Osinbajo at the Abagena Internally Displaced Peoples' (IDPs) along Makurdi-Lafia road, Daily Trust reports.

He said "All of these must be funded; so, the President approved some money at the Food Security Council to rebuild where there have been destruction in the country including Benue. N10 billion had been approved for that and we will begin work as soon as possible so you (IDPs) could rebuild your lives again.”

Osinbajo said that the Federal Government will focus its work on rebuilding schools and homes.

He also added farmlands will be restored, as well as security re-inforcement.

Relative calm

The Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, on his part, said that the state is experiencing relative calm.

According to him, the state has been peaceful following the deployment of additional troops to the troubled areas.

He therefore called for more security operatives to be deployed to the state, so farmers can return to their farms.

ALSO READ: 2Face Idibia Singer is fed up with the herdsmen clash in Benue state

Troops supporting Fulani herdsmen

Meanwhile, the President of the Mzough U Tiv (MUT), Chief Edward Ujege has alleged that the troops deployed to the state have ulterior motives.

Ujege accused the security operatives of shielding Fulani herdsmen.

The Nigerian Army however denied allegations that its men in Benue state are biased.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 707 Special Forces Brigade, Major Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni said the allegation is false.

Ayeni said that the Army is in Benue to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.