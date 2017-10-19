Home > News > Local >

Senator advises ministers against diversion of projects fund

Binta Garba Senator advises ministers against diversion of projects fund

Binta, who decried the dearth in health sector among other challenges, blamed this on mismanagement of funds and brain-drain.

  • Published:
Binta Garba play

Senator Binta Garba

(ThisDayLive)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sen. Binta Garba (APC-Adamawa North) on Thursday advised ministers against diversion of funds for development purposes.

She also advised them to focus on programmes that will better the lots of the masses.

Garba gave the advice at a colloquium organised by the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), FCT branch.

The theme of the meeting is: “Perennial flooding in Nigeria: Communicable diseases and looming antimicrobial resistance’’.

Binta, who decried the dearth in health sector among other challenges, blamed this on mismanagement of funds and brain-drain.

The lawmaker noted Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) as the base of healthcare delivery and lamented that priority was not given to the sector.

She urged that priority should be made for equipment, medication and adequate manpower to the PHCs to curb the prevalence of diseases in the country.

Garba also urged government to prioritise policies geared toward boosting healthcare delivery in primary healthcare centres.

According to her, if we fix our roads, health system, problem of water, environment and sanitation, among others, issue of flooding ravaging the grassroots would be a thing of the past.

“Health sector is in shamble because of lack of proper policies of the government, every minister that comes in will complain of having a slim budget, but the thing is that you see how you diversify.

“No matter how slim, use the budget to impact on the lives of the common man. This has to do with primary healthcare; that is giving it the needed support.

“But unfortunately when you get there you will not see the necessary equipment, medication that are needed to save lives first before moving the patient to the secondary healthcare.

“To better the lot of the populace we must prioritise what we want to do in this country, any policy that is not geared toward improving lives is a failure,’’ she said.

On the theme, she urged stakeholders in disaster management to galvanise efforts to ensure the wellbeing of the populace.

According to her, disaster can only be managed and resolved through the collaborative efforts of health workers and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), among other stakeholders.

Mr Ndubuisi Ebitea, Chairman of the association, expressed displeasure on the health challenges and death associated with flooding.

Ebitea who identified flood as a natural disaster emphasised that when it occurred attention were usually geared toward relocating victims while it associated health challenges are often neglected.

The chairman identified causes of flood to include deforestation, erecting structure against building code and excavation.

He however urged Nigerians to guard against activities that could fuel flood disaster and as well heed to NiMET warning.

“The most disturbing aspect of flood is the health challenges association with it, most times attention are not giving to victims as soon as they are evacuated.

“This colloquium is aimed at tackling health challenges resulting from flooding which is a natural disaster; nobody will determine the position of the land.

“There are certain activities of man that trigger flood, deforestation, building against normal building code , excavating areas that are not to be excavated which we all must guard against,’’ he warned.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson has a lot of growing up to dobullet
2 Okorocha Imo Governor says he will build more statuesbullet
3 Evans Notorious kidnap kingpin changes 'guilty' plea to 'not guilty'bullet

Related Articles

Peace Corps Again, Senate steps down National Peace Corps bill
International Women’s Day Senate wants more women in elective offices
National Assembly NASS passes Nigerian Peace Corps Bill into law
Buhari Senator agrees with President, says she belongs in kitchen, other room
Boko Haram 'Free other hostages too, not just Chibok girls,' Senate tells negotiators
Boko Haram Mother of schoolgirl rescued from terrorists fears for her future
Aliero Adamu Ex-Gov, Hope Uzodinma, others lose portfolios in Senate
Aisha Buhari President's wife urges girls to embrace ICT for national development
Nigerian Senate Saraki, Ekweremadu, David Mark, 8 former governors yet to sponsor bills
In Borno Ministers, Senators visit parents of kidnapped Chibok girls

Local

President Buhari and President Erdogan
Buhari President visits Turkish Parliament
Austine Agbonlahor
In Niger Police rescue abducted DPO, 5 others - Commissioner
Unlike a traditional vaccine that prevents disease, the aim of NeoVax, an experimental skin cancer treatment tailor-made to target a particular patient's tumours, is to prevent cancer from recurring in patients whose tumours have been removed
Cancer Lawmakers seek free drugs, chemotherapy for patients
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state
Okowa Delta Governor presents N298.07bn budget for 2018