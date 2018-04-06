Home > News > Local >

Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the heavily armed hoodlums  had attacked the Owode Police Station in the metropolis where they killed the policemen and some complainants  before they raided the banks.

A gang of armed robbers   on Thursday raided some  commercial banks in Offa,  Kwara, killing some policemen and  residents as well as  carting away an  undisclosed amount of   cash in the process.

Sources said some customers who were transacting businesses  in the banks were also killed in the incident which was said to have lasted one hour.

The robbers, according to eye witnesses, entered the town at about  4:45 pm and operated till about 5:40 pm unchallenged after blocking the Ilorin and Osogbo entrances  into the town.

They were said to have  later made their escape through Igosun, a nearby community.

Among those said to have been  killed by the armed robbers were  a police officer  who was expected to retire in the next  few months and a pregnant police woman.

The bandits numbering  at least 15, according to sources,  came in different vehicles  while  they stationed themselves at strategic locations within the town while the operation lasted.

They were  also said to have snatched some motorcycles to aid their escape.

NAN further learnt that the injured were conveyed to the General Hospital, Offa, for treatment while the corpses of the deceased have been evacuated.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state,  Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the  incident, saying victims included  policemen and other persons.

He said details of the incident  would be made public on completion of  investigation.

NAN reports that Offa  in the past  had witnessed  serial attacks on banks leading to the closure of some  branches in the highly commercial community which houses the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

