Home > News > Local >

Presidency comments on Buhari's MLK award controversy

Buhari Presidency comments on MLK award controversy

She said the award was merely a commemorative plaque presented to the president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Presidency comments on Buhari's MLK award controversy play

President Muhammadu Buhari awarded the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award

(Twitter/BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari's aide on foreign affairs and diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has revealed that the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award that was presented to him by the family of famous human rights activist, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has nothing to do with him.

The president had been presented with the award by Dr Naomi Barbara King, MLK's sister-in-law, on Monday, March 26, 2018, and had kicked up a public storm as Nigerians questioned the legitimacy of the award.

The suspicion was confirmed when the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change commented on Wednesday, March 28, that it has nothing to do with the award.

It posted on its official Twitter account, "The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of MLK and Coretta Scott King."

 

While addressing the reaction that has trailed The King Center's response, Dabiri-Erewa said the award was merely a commemorative plaque presented to the president and not on behalf of the MLK family as has been widely misconstrued.

In a statement signed by her spokesperson, Abdulrahman Balogun, on Thursday, March 29, she said, "The members, led by the matriarch of MLK, Naomi Barbara King, were in Nigeria as part of the activities initiated to celebrate a low-key Black History Month in Nigeria as part of deepening partnership between Africa and its Diaspora.

"As part of the activities, they visited President Muhammadu Buhari and gave him a commemorative plaque for his fight against corruption and what they termed from the 'Africana Diaspora' a term for Africans in Diaspora for which the oldest of them all Naomi Barbara King was selected to present on behalf of the family (NOT MLK CENTER) as a sign of appreciation to the Nigerian President."

She attributed the controversy around the award to a statement that had been made by Isaac Newton Farris Jr, MLK's nephew and a board member of The King Center, who had counselled Nigerians against voting out President Buhari in next year's election.

"I will counsel Nigerians to say give this man the time he needs to do the job that he is doing. He is one of the most legitimate leaders that the continent has produced," he said.

ALSO READ: Which MLK family gave Buhari disregarded leadership award?

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the Federal Government made a request for Farris to withdraw the political statement but he insisted that it was a personal opinion.

She said, "As a non political group, he was asked to refute the statement , which he refused to, insisting that was how he felt, and it was his personal opinion, not that of the family nor the centre, of which he is a board member and was the Chief Operating Officer for over five years.

"This may have led to some arguments among them, which they have said they will resolve when they get back to the US, which apparently led to the tweet being circulated."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet
2 Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagosbullet
3 Ibrahim Idris IGP ‘sacks’ Police commissioner who declared Melaye wantedbullet

Related Articles

Leah Sharibu ‘Serious negotiation ongoing for release of Christian Dapchi schoolgirl’
Buhari President commissions Ikeja Bus Terminal
Buhari Lagosians lament over closure of roads for President's visit
Buhari President lands in Lagos for 2-day visit
Buhari Which MLK family gave President disregarded leadership award?
Peace Corps Increased funding on security won’t end insecurity, Akoh tells FG
Petroleum Industry Governance Bill Senate passes PIGB - Senator Tayo Alasoadura
In Lagos Police, DSS storm NBA Ikeja branch office ahead of Buhari's visit

Local

Navy team rescue 4 Chinese men from Ondo militant camp
Nigerian Navy Armed forces discover 6 new illegal refineries in Rivers
In Rivers Government approves revolving loan for civil servants
Niger troops have suffered a string of deadly Boko Haram attacks in the Diffa region, which lies on the border with Nigeria and Chad
Texas Chukwu Army to Boko Haram: Surrender arms, embrace FG amnesty offer
Catholic Church urges Buhari to secure Leah Sharibu’s release
Leah Sharibu ‘Serious negotiation ongoing for release of Christian Dapchi schoolgirl’