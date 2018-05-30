PDP welcome Dino Melaye to its fold

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed Senator Dino Melaye to its fold.

According to reports, the Senator defected to the PDP during plenary on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Melaye said that he could not sit with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his ordeal with the police.

Though he did not publicly declare his defection, the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan issued a statement on Twitter welcoming him.

He said “This Morning, @Sen_Dino_Melaye crossed the aisle of the Red Chamber to the “Comfortable” and “People-Oriented” @OfficialPDPNig side.

“As a party, we welcome him and await his final porting to the Peoples’ Party.”

Bail

Senator Dino Melaye was granted bail on May 16, 2018 by Justice Nasir Ajana of the Lokoja High Court.

This is after he was denied bail by the Senior Magistrate Court 2 in Lokoja, Kogi state on May 3, 2018.

The Senator’s counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) had argued that his health was failing.