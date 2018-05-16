Home > News > Local >

Senator Dino Melaye has been granted bail

Dino Melaye Senator has been granted bail

Senator Dino Melaye has just been granted bail by a court in Lokoja.

  • Published:
Senator Dino Melaye has been granted bail play Court grants Melaye bail (Instagram/@dinomelaye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Dino Melaye has been granted bail by a Lokoja High Court on charges bordering on gun running.

Melaye was not present in court when his bail application was heard and granted.

Justice Nasir Ajana, who ruled on the bail application before a Lokoja High Court on Thursday, May 16, 2018, said his ruling was on the conviction as submitted by the defense counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

Ozekhome had submitted that the continued incarceration of Senator Melaye will jeopardize his health condition, which he said was “deteriorating.”

Ajana also ruled that that there was nothing to show that the applicant would jump bail if granted one.

Many troubles for Melaye

Melaye was taken to Lokoja from Abuja to face charges bordering on damaging of government property, illegal possession of firearms and attempted suicide.

On May 3, 2018, Melaye was denied bail by the Senior Magistrate Court 2 in Lokoja, Kogi state and remanded in prison.

Melaye was arrested on April 24 and reportedly jumped out of a moving police truck as he was being taken to Lokoja for trial.

The senator is reportedly battling asthma and has made court and public appearances from a stretcher.

Melaye has been locked in a political battle with his State Governor Yahaya Bello for some time now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivitybullet
2 Habibu Almu Sudanese police arrest woman over murder of Nigerian diplomatbullet
3 Buhari President to commission EFCC's new N24bn head office building...bullet

Related Articles

Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airport
Melaye Senator jumps off moving vehicle to escape Police custody
Melaye Senator hospitalised after jumping out of moving police vehicle
Dino Melaye Kogi Senator has been released from detention
Melaye Senator accepts to speak to Police after raid on his house
Dino Melaye How police re-arrested senator in the hospital, vow to speed up his prosecution
Dino Melaye Over 30 ‘fierce looking’ policemen storm Senator’s house after his release

Local

Senate Mace Theft: Bukola Saraki describes act as a disgrace
Saraki Senate President reveals plot to implicate him by IGP
How girls are donated to shrines as sex slaves
Stolen Childhood How girls are donated to shrines as sex slaves
Benue killings not product of any planned agenda
Osinbajo Benue killings not product of any planned agenda
Commonwealth assisted Nigeria recover $3bn in a year
Patricia Scotland Commonwealth assisted Nigeria recover $3bn in a year