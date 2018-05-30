Home > News > Local >

Melaye appears at Senate, says Police tried to kill him twice

Melaye Dino appears at Senate, says Police tried to kill him twice

Senator Dino Melaye says the Police of attempted to inject him with a poisonous chemical.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dino Melaye says Police tried to kill him twice. play

Dino Melaye says Police tried to kill him twice.

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Dino Melaye accused the Police of attempting to kill him twice while in their custody.

Melaye stated this upon his return to the Senate on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after weeks of absence.

He appeared at plenary in a cervical collar.

Melaye accused the Police of attempting to inject him with a poisonous chemical.

He appreciated his colleagues and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support while he was away.

Dino Melaye says Police tried to kill him twice. play

Dino Melaye says Police tried to kill him twice.

(Pulse)

"The national chairman of PDP and the executive of the PDP in Kogi state I salute you. I thank Nigerians for their support. The battle to salvage this country from financial scavengers and economic canker worms. To me it is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.

"We must salvage this country together we don't have any other to call our own. As my voice get better, it will get louder. I shall not cease to ask questions where necessary.

"It want to say that the Nigerian police attempted to kill me twice; one through the application of a chemical substance and the second time through injection. They actually came with an injection but God intervened," he added.

ALSO READ: "I will not bow to Baal", Melaye speaks on his trial

The lawmaker has been receiving medical attention after he allegedly jumped down a moving Police vehicle enroute Lokoja, Kogi state.

Melaye was arrested by the Police over alleged gun running and has since been battling his case in court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet
2 Democracy Day 2018 Here's full text of President Buhari's addressbullet
3 Democracy Day 2018 3 times Nigeria's democracy has been dragged in...bullet

Related Articles

Democracy Day 2018 10 Things that would have happened if Military never handed over power
Melaye "I will not bow to Baal", Senator speaks on his trial
APC Crisis Defection talks advance as Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, other aggrieved members meet
Musiliu Smith Buhari appoints ex-IGP to replace Okiro as PSC chairman
Pulse Opinion Is the APC falling apart before our eyes?
Ibrahim Idris Police tell Pulse that viral video of police boss was manipulated
Melaye Dino makes comeback, says Police owe him N10m

Local

Ishaku inaugurates 30 tractors
Darius Ishaku Taraba state Gov. inaugurates 30 tractors
NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness
Prince Williams Akporeha NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness
Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people
Nyesom Wike Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people
Tinubu invites Femi Falana, Ajibade to APC
Tinubu National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC