Melaye appears at Senate, says Police tried to kill him twice

Senator Dino Melaye accused the Police of attempting to kill him twice while in their custody.

Melaye stated this upon his return to the Senate on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after weeks of absence.

He appeared at plenary in a cervical collar.

Melaye accused the Police of attempting to inject him with a poisonous chemical.

He appreciated his colleagues and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support while he was away.

"The national chairman of PDP and the executive of the PDP in Kogi state I salute you. I thank Nigerians for their support. The battle to salvage this country from financial scavengers and economic canker worms. To me it is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.

"We must salvage this country together we don't have any other to call our own. As my voice get better, it will get louder. I shall not cease to ask questions where necessary.

"It want to say that the Nigerian police attempted to kill me twice; one through the application of a chemical substance and the second time through injection. They actually came with an injection but God intervened," he added.

The lawmaker has been receiving medical attention after he allegedly jumped down a moving Police vehicle enroute Lokoja, Kogi state.

Melaye was arrested by the Police over alleged gun running and has since been battling his case in court.