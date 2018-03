news

On President Muhammadu Buhari's second day in Lagos, he was joined on a tour of the affluent Eko Atlantic City by British model, actor and singer, Naomi Campbell.

Host Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu were also part of the delegation.

Buhari has been on a two-day working visit to Lagos, his first since he was elected in 2015.

On Buhari's first day in Lagos, he commissioned an ultra-modern bus terminal in the city's capital of Ikeja.