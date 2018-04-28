Many reported dead as Boko Haram attacks Maiduguri again

news

A suicide bomber has reportedly attacked a residential area in the Jidarri Polo axis of Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

According to The Cable, which quoted a resident identified as Baa-na Shetimma, the attack occurred around 9pm on Friday, April 27, 2018.

"There are dead bodies in front of my house as I speak to you," Shetimma was quoted as saying.

He said he heard a loud explosion as he was about opening his car to drive out.

On Thursday, April 26, a combined team of security operatives confronted the insurgents in a fierce gun battle at Jiddari Polo area, same location of the latest attack.

The security team reportedly overpowered the terrorists but a suicide bomber attacked shortly after, leaving two policemen injured.

The army or relevant authorities are yet to react to the fresh attack.

The sect has continued to attack Borno villages despite the repeated claims by the army and the Federal Government that the terrorists have been defeated.